9-year-old Indian girl Binita Chetry makes history on Britain’s Got Talent with top 3 finish

When nine-year-old Binita Chetry stepped onto the Britain’s Got Talent stage, she didn’t just carry her dreams; she carried the hopes of an entire region. Hailing from Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong, Binita became the first Indian and the first Asian to finish in the top three of the popular UK talent show. Her third-place win in the 2025 finale marked a huge moment, not just for her but for the Indian dance community and the Gorkha population she proudly represents.

Binita’s journey started young. Trained initially by her aunt and later under choreographer Hardik Rawat in Jaipur, she had already made waves in Indian shows like Super Dancer 4 and Dance Deewane Junior before winning the title on Dance Icon Season 2. That win opened the door to Britain’s Got Talent, where her flexibility, energy, and expressions impressed even tough critics like Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli.

The road wasn’t easy. Binita’s father, Amar Chetry, runs a small poultry farm but never let limited means stop her talent. He ensured she received proper training and stood by her through every step, from auditions in India to performances on an international stage. Amar is also active in the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, making his daughter’s win a big, proud moment for the Gorkha community.

After the final, where magician Harry Moulding won and LED group ‘The Blackouts’ placed second, Binita said, “I am proud of myself. It’s been the best experience.” She returned to Assam to a hero’s welcome with flowers, cheers, and messages from leaders like Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who posted a video of her with the caption: “Dancing her way to glory.”





The young dancer, who dreams of owning a pink princess house, balances her rising fame with schoolwork. She’s still in Class 5. She thanked her parents, her supporters, and “Himanta Mama” for their blessings and also wants to meet the CM in person to express her gratitude.

Even though voting for the show was restricted to the UK, the love Binita received from across borders showed that talent truly speaks louder than borders. And while she hasn’t planned what’s next, this is just the beginning for this rising star.