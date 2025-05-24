Skip to content
Billy Joel cancels tour dates after diagnosis with rare brain condition affecting balance and memory

The Piano Man singer is undergoing physical therapy after doctors advised rest following worsening symptoms during live shows.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel’s diagnosis with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus has led to an indefinite touring break

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Billy Joel has called off all upcoming tour dates after being diagnosed with a neurological condition that’s affecting his daily life. The 76-year-old music icon, best known for hits like Piano Man and Uptown Girl, is dealing with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition caused by excess fluid in the brain that can disrupt movement, memory, and balance.

In a statement posted on his social media, Joel said the symptoms like trouble with hearing, vision, and stability have worsened due to recent live performances. Doctors have now advised him to pause all touring while he undergoes physical therapy.


As a result, every show between April 2025 and July 2026 has been cancelled. This includes high-profile stops across the US, Canada, and the UK, including performances in Edinburgh and Liverpool. Fans who bought tickets will be automatically refunded.

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is rare and mostly affects people over 60. It can often be mistaken for natural signs of ageing. But left untreated, it can lead to long-term complications. Diagnosis typically involves an MRI, and if caught early, it’s treatable through surgery to drain the fluid using a shunt. Joel’s condition is being monitored and treated, and he remains hopeful about returning to the stage.

Billy JoelBilly Joel performing on stage before health concerns paused his careerGetty Images


Joel had been touring actively since wrapping up a decade-long residency at Madison Square Garden in 2024, a run that drew nearly two million fans. Just earlier this year, he released Turn the Lights Back On, his first original single in decades, and played a rare European concert in Cardiff, where he made headlines by arriving on a public train.

Though this latest health update comes as a shock to many, Joel expressed gratitude for the care he’s receiving and support from fans. “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” he wrote, “and thank you for understanding.”

Billy JoelBilly Joel shared a heartfelt statement thanking fans for their supportGetty Images


A documentary on his life, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. For now, Joel is taking time to focus on recovery, with hopes of returning to music when he’s ready.

