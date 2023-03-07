Website Logo
  Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Big B shares health update post injury on sets of Project K

The actor suffered an injury during an action sequence of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to extend Holi wishes and also shared his health update with his fans.

For those not in the know, the 80-year-old recently sustained an injury during the shooting of his upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad.

Big B wrote in his tweet, “T 4575 – gratitude and love ever … for your concern and wishes.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Your prayers are the cure,” and sharing a health update, he tweeted, “I rest and improve with your prayers.”

The actor took to his blog on Sunday and shared that he has broken his rib cartilage and stated that he is currently taking rest at his home in Mumbai.

Amitabh suffered an injury during an action sequence of the film. He, unfortunately, suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a pan-India film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

