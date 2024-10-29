  • Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Biden celebrates Diwali at White House with Indian Americans

Speaking in the East Room of the White House, Biden highlighted the importance of Diwali and the contributions of South Asian Americans in his administration.

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a reception in celebration of Diwali at the White House on October 28. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday, attended by over 600 Indian American leaders, including Congress members, government officials, and corporate executives.

Speaking in the East Room of the White House, Biden highlighted the importance of Diwali and the contributions of South Asian Americans in his administration, saying, “As president, I’ve been honoured to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House.”

He acknowledged prominent figures like vice president Kamala Harris and Dr Vivek Murthy, adding, “I’m proud that I kept my commitment to have an administration that looks like America.”

Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden were absent from the event as they were on the campaign trail.

Prior to Biden’s remarks, the gathering heard from vice admiral Vivek H Murthy, US surgeon general, retired astronaut Sunita Williams, who sent a video message from the International Space Station (ISS), and Indian-American youth activist Shrusti Amula.

Vivek Murthy getty
US surgeon general Vivek Murthy delivers remarks as he helps to introduce Joe Biden at a reception in celebration of Diwali at the White House. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reflecting on past celebrations, Biden recalled hosting the first Diwali reception in 2016 at the vice president’s residence, celebrating with diverse communities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs. He spoke about the significance of Diwali in America, saying, “Now is a time, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly here in the White House.”

Biden went on to discuss the importance of American democracy and the values that unite the nation, saying, “For me, 50 years of public service comes with the clarity of confidence in America. We’re a nation with a heart, a soul that draws from old and new.”

In her recorded message from the ISS, astronaut Sunita Williams extended Diwali greetings and expressed appreciation for her Indian heritage. “This year, I have the unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali from 260 miles above the Earth,” she said, reflecting on her father’s influence in sharing Indian traditions with her family.

sunita williams getty
Sunita Williams delivers remarks via video from the International Space Station during a reception in celebration of Diwali at the White House. (Photo: Getty Images)

Williams also thanked Biden and Harris for recognising the contributions of the Indian American community, saying, “Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails.”

(With inputs from PTI)

