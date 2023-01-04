Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Bhupinder Singh Gill set to become first-ever Sikh assistant referee in Premier League history

Gill, 37, a PE teacher, is “excited” about his new role but he said it would be “just another step” in his refereeing journey.

Assistant referee Bhupinder Gill (L) makes his way out for the start as fourth official Sukhvir Gill looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate on April 10, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A match official will make history when Southampton take on Nottingham Forest in a relegation match on Wednesday evening.

Bhupinder Singh Gill will become the first ever Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee in the English Premier League. He, along with Marc Perry, will assist Thomas Bramall, who will be the referee in the match, according to the Premier League website.

Gill, 37, a PE teacher, is “excited” about his new role but he said it would be “just another step” in his refereeing journey.

He comes from a family of match officials. His father Jarnail Singh became the first Sikh referee in the English Football League [EFL] in 2004 when took charge of a game wearing the traditional turban. Jarnail Singh, a Metropolitan Police community support officer, officiated about 150 EFL games till 2010.

Gill’s brother Sunny Singh made his EFL debut as a referee earlier this season, the first British South Asian to officiate the league’s game since his father did so more than a decade ago.

Gill is part of the new Elite Referee Development Plan (ERDP) which currently has 28 officials, a Telegraph report said.

Chief refereeing officer Howard Webb promoted Gill who has been a regular as an assistant in the Championship.

Gill said: “This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey so far, but I’m not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction to where I want to get to.”

“My family is also really proud and excited for me. I wouldn’t be in this situation if it wasn’t for my dad, who has supported me throughout my journey and been a role model for me. He’s taken leave from work to make sure he attends the game alongside my wife and son. It’ll be special to have them there,” The Telegraph quoted him as saying.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Asian families avoid British countryside due to ‘white and middle class’, not ‘minority friendly’ image, says…
News
Shocking! Record number of ‘foreign objects’ found in UK patients after surgery
News
Concept of ‘white privilege’ removed from training material for parliamentary employees
News
Cumbria woman, who claimed she was raped by Asian gang, convicted for false claims and…
HEALTH
Want to live longer? Increase your water intake
News
Sunak wants to ensure all pupils in England study maths until age 18
News
Modi speaks with King Charles III, discusses climate action
News
University urges students to have ‘hard conversations’ over ‘white privilege’
News
These are the 20 most painful health conditions, according to NHS
News
Ranjeet Rathore, first Indian who became head of UK students’ union, urges to…
News
Man who attacked son-in-law with meat cleaver jailed
News
Windrush 75th anniversary sees huge support from British society: ‘Like a Diamond Jubilee…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW