Bhumika Chawla on staying curious, grounded, and evolving as an actor: “Every role teaches you something new”

Few actors in Indian cinema embody quiet grace and consistency quite like Bhumika Chawla. From her memorable Hindi debut in Tere Naam to her nuanced performances across Telugu and Tamil cinema, she has carved a space defined by sincerity and emotional depth. Over the years, Bhumika has balanced mainstream success with thoughtful character choices, constantly seeking roles that challenge and renew her as an artist. In this conversation with Eastern Eye, the versatile actress reflects on what keeps her inspired after decades in the industry, how she prepares for emotionally complex roles, and why every film — no matter its scale — offers a new lesson for those willing to learn.





Bhumika Chawla on staying curious, grounded, and evolving as an actor Bhumika Chawla on staying curious, grounded, and evolving as an actor





You’ve had such a diverse career across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema — what keeps you excited about acting after all these years?

Every role brings something new to discover. As time passes, we evolve and so do the characters we are offered. Today, I feel drawn to roles that are extremely different from anything I’ve done before. That constant opportunity to challenge myself keeps me excited.

When you first get a script, what’s your process of understanding and building a character?

If it’s something I haven’t attempted earlier, I like to re-watch references, observe real people, and even read material that helps me understand the emotional graph. Connecting deeply with the director’s vision is important — understanding their take helps shape my portrayal.

How do you approach emotional scenes — do you rely more on method preparation or instinctive emotion in the moment?

I am usually instinctive. Most of the time, the emotion flows naturally in the moment.

Many of your performances feel very natural — how do you strike that balance between subtlety and intensity? I’ve learnt that sometimes subtlety works beautifully, and at times intensity is needed. It’s about sensing what the scene demands. I still feel I have a long way to go as an actor — learning never stops.





Bhumika Chawla on her career





How important is rehearsal to you? Do you like to prepare extensively or discover things on set?

A balance works best. Over-rehearsing can sometimes take the fluidity away, but rehearsing enough to find rhythm is important. And occasionally going straight on set helps create a very fresh and spontaneous performance.

What’s your technique for maintaining consistency in performance across multiple takes?

The first thing is to know the dialogue very well. I’ve realised that if I don’t learn my lines, my performance gets affected. Understanding the scene — and what comes before and after it — helps maintain emotional continuity.

How do you collaborate with directors to find the emotional rhythm of a scene?

I see myself as a student. The director is often my teacher. There are moments when we work as colleagues too — you have to understand when to learn and when to creatively collaborate to make the scene shine.





Bhumika Chawla on her career





You’ve done films in multiple languages — how do you adapt emotionally and technically in a non-native language?

Learning lines thoroughly becomes even more crucial. Once I internalise the dialogue, I can focus on emotion instead of language mechanics.

Are there any specific acting philosophies or mentors who have shaped your craft over the years?

My philosophy is to keep learning, keep growing. I still feel like a student, every project teaches me something new.

Do you watch your own performances to analyse them — or do you prefer to move on once a film is done?

I do watch my work once in a while, not too often. Just enough to reflect but not obsess — every performance is a journey that leads you to the next one.

You’ve played everything from romantic leads to strong supporting characters — what kind of roles challenge you most today?

Anything I haven’t done before. Roles that push me out of my comfort zone excite me the most now.

How do you keep your creative energy alive between projects?

Preparation, observation, reading, sometimes simply living life — everything feeds the actor within.





Bhumika Chawla on her career





Are there filmmakers or actors you’re particularly interested in collaborating with next?

Yes, there are still so many wonderful actors and directors I would love to work with.

If you could revisit one role from your past with the experience you have now, which would it be?

Every role has come at the right time in my life. If I revisit any, it would only be to explore it with a deeper understanding — not because I regret anything.

What kind of story or role would you still love to do but haven’t been offered yet?

Something drastically different — something that surprises even me when I step into it.

Instagram: @bhumika_chawla_t