Bhumi Pednekar joins Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on the cast of Mr. Lele

According to reports, Bhumi Pednekar has joined Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on the cast of Dharma Productions’ next Mr. Lele. Interestingly, Pednekar was also onboard when the film was originally planned with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Things, however, did not fall into place and the makers decided to put the project on hold. Now, director Shashank Khaitan is set to roll it with a new cast.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells a publication, “It is an exciting project bringing three young talents of Bollywood together. Bhumi has loved the way her character is written and hence, got back to the film yet again. Vicky, too, is looking forward to slipping into the comic space with the film. It is one of its kind comic thrillers and the team is all excited to start shooting very soon. Vicky’s character has the Maharashtrian shades to it and whereas the details of Bhumi and Kiara’s track have been kept under wraps.”

Mr. Lele will reunite Bhumi Pednekar with Vicky Kaushal after a gap of three years. The two were last seen together in Netflix's critically acclaimed anthology film Lust Stories (2018) and garnered widespread appreciation for their performances.







Karan Johar is bankrolling Mr. Lele under the banner of Dharma Productions. From what we hear the team is looking at beginning production soon. The official announcement is expected to be made in a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar has just wrapped up her next Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is the second installment in the Badhaai Ho (2018) franchise.

Right after wrapping up the shoot, Pednekar wrote on Instagram, "It's a wrap for Shardul and Sumi. This picture does no justice to what we and the entire team felt while shooting this film – pure love for each other, constant laughs, and memories for a lifetime Badhaai Do. Thank you for making this such a memorable one."







