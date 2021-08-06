Website Logo
  Friday, August 06, 2021
Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar in talks to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

If reports are to be believed, Bhumi Pednekar is set to add one more exciting project to her upcoming line-up. Buzz has it that the Durgavati (2020) actress is in talks to play the female lead in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next directorial venture. The untitled project stars Shahid Kapoor as the male lead.

Rumours about Pednekar being in talks for the film began after she was spotted outside Zafar’s office a couple of days ago. A source in the know informs an Indian publication, “Bhumi could be finalised soon. The makers are keen on casting her because she has not worked with Shahid before, so their pairing will definitely be a fresh casting coup.”

Not much else is known about the forthcoming project at the moment, but a few media outlets recently reported that it is a remake of a foreign film, which is a thriller. The team is planning to commence production in Abu Dhabi later this year. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar has just wrapped up Colour Yellow Productions’ Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai. Before Raksha Bandhan, she had completed Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.

The actress also has Dharma Productions’ Mr. Lele in her bag. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in principal roles, the film is yet to go before cameras. Shashank Khaitan is helming the project.

Ali Abbas Zafar last helmed Tandav (2021), starring Saif Ali Khan, Sarah Jane Dias, and Dimple Kapadia. Right after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the filmmaker was set to bankroll a superhero flick with Katrina Kaif. But looks like the project has been put on hold for some time.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

