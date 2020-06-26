Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to resume production in September

After a hiatus of almost three months in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood is gearing up to resume production in a couple of days. The much-awaited Hindi film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to the superhit 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, still has 35 days of the shoot to be completed.

The remaining portion of the film will be shot in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, to maintain continuity. Director Anees Bazmee wants to complete the film as soon as possible but is stuck waiting for government approvals before resuming production.

“We have to go to Lucknow to finish the film. We had built a huge set and it has been standing untouched all these months. It is imperative to shoot the remaining portions there to maintain continuity,” Bazmee informs a publication. The filmmaker is hoping to start the shoot with some indoor shoots in Mumbai until the team gets permission to fly to Lucknow to complete the shoot.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, however, says that the wait might last until September. “The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. Only when we receive permission from the (Uttar Pradesh) government, will we resume work on the film. Hopefully, we will revisit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by September.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. Both actors are working together for the first time, and the audience is looking forward to witnessing their fresh pairing on the screen with bated breath.

The new official release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is yet to be announced. Keep visiting this space for more updates.