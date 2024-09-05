  • Thursday, September 05, 2024
14-year-old charged with murder of Bhim Sen Kohli in Leicestershire

Bhim Sen Kohli was attacked on Sunday evening and died in hospital on Monday from his injuries. (Photo credit: Facebook)

By: EasternEye

A 14-year-old boy appeared in court charged with the murder of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli, who was attacked while walking his dog in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire.

The boy, whose identity is protected due to his age, appeared at Leicester Youth Court on Thursday, reported the BBC.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Leicester Crown Court later the same day.

Kohli was attacked near the Bramble Way entrance of the park at around 6.30 pm on Sunday. A post-mortem examination revealed that he died from a neck injury.

Kohli’s family described him as “a loving husband, dad, and grandad” in a statement following his death.

The 14-year-old boy was formally charged with murder on Wednesday.

Andrew Baxter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said that the charge came after a review of the evidence provided by Leicestershire Police, the BBC reported.

Baxter said that the youth has a right to a fair trial and cautioned against any reporting or online commentary that could prejudice the proceedings.

