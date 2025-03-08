Skip to content
Vulnerable and targeted: The shocking reality for British Asians

A boy and a girl, aged 14 and 12 respectively, are accused of killing an 80-yearold Asian man in Leicester

Bhim Kohli

Amit Roy
By Amit RoyMar 08, 2025
FOR British Asians, perhaps the grimmest story of the week has not been the saga from the White House, but something closer to home.

A boy and a girl, aged 14 and 12 respectively, are accused of killing an 80-yearold Asian man in Leicester. Bhim Kohli died in hospital a day after the attack on September 1 last year.

The boy, who is now 15, “racially abused” Kohli before attacking him, the court heard. He is accused of murder and manslaughter. The girl, who has turned 13, is accused of manslaughter. She allegedly “encouraged the violence and filmed it on her phone while laughing”.

These are children, who cannot be named because of their age. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Kohli was only yards from his home, taking his dog for a walk in a nearby park.

The cause of death was given as a neck injury, causing spinal cord damage. Kohli had a number of other injuries, including fractured ribs.

Prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu KC said, “Mr Kohli had the misfortune to encounter these two defendants”.

He added: “The prosecution says that as a result of causing those injuries, (the boy) is guilty of murdering Bhim Kohli and (the girl), who encouraged the causing of those injuries. is guilty of manslaughter…. He had put his balaclava on in preparation for the violence he was going to use against Mr Kohli.”

The victim, when found by two of his children, was “on the ground and in obvious pain”. He said he had been “punched in the face, kicked, and racially abused”.

The question for politicians who have turned the debate on migration into an attack on immigrants and “alien cultures” is this: how did these children acquire so much hate? This could happen to any vulnerable Asian in the country.

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Arjun Kapoor
Getty Images

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Eastern Eye

ARJUN FILM FLOP

ARJUN KA POOR’S last movie as a leading man, Lady Killer, was such a spectacular flop that it was rejected by cinema audiences and streaming sites that regularly take disregarded Bollywood rubbish. It was eventually dumped onto YouTube and added to a long list of the actor’s failures.

IndiGo’s expansion plans could fly into turbulence

The airline is aiming to add international destinations to its routes

IndiGo’s expansion plans could fly into turbulence

THE Indian airline IndiGo is hoping to add international routes to its domestic services.

Its chief executive, Pieter Elbers, has given an optimistic interview to the Financial Times (FT), but passengers in the UK should be cautious about using IndiGo. It loses baggage, I have discovered, and the behaviour of its ‘customer relations’ department leaves something to be desired.

Spotlight on Reeves over expense claims

Rachel Reeves with Sir Keir Starmer

Spotlight on Reeves over expense claims

TULIP SIDDIQ has joined the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, in expressing full confidence in the chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has been targeted unfairly by the BBC over her expenses.

“The BBC News investigation revealed that concerns were raised about Reeves’s expenses while working at HBOS [Halifax Bank of Scotland] between 2006 and 2009,” the broadcaster said. “A detailed six-page whistleblowing complaint was submitted, with dozens of pages of supporting documents including emails, receipts and memos.

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Naomika Saran
Naomika Saran

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

FILMMAKING FLAIR

ACCLAIMED director Onir will present another compelling project at this year’s BFI Flare LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, taking place in London from March 19-30.

Comment: Modi’s pro-Trump stance may deepen generational split among British Indians

Donald Trump (R) and Narendra Modi meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

Comment: Modi’s pro-Trump stance may deepen generational split among British Indians

IT WAS a phone call that will change our world. The new Trump-Putin alliance declared online by the US president after his long conversation with the Kremlin, saw America effectively switch sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Solidarity and practical support for the country invaded three years ago now gives way to Trump’s effort to end the war on Putin’s terms.

It is not even one month in, yet this second Trump term is already much more disruptive at home and abroad than his first. Unprepared for victory or power in 2016, Trump came to regret leaning into those with government experience, frustrated by explanations of the limits of populist slogans in practice. This time, personal loyalty to Trump has been paramount. Making refusing to accept that Trump lost in 2020 a litmus test filtered out anybody who puts democratic norms first. Elon Musk’s war on American state bureaucracy operates outside legal limits. The first weeks have felt “more like a cultural revolution than a democratic transition”, Mark Leonard, the Director of the European Council of Foreign Relations says.

