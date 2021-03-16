Bhansali to resume production on Gangubai Kathiawadi from March end

Trending Now

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



The week gone by was marked by high volatility for Bollywood as several prominent names from the industry made it to the headlines for contracting the Coronavirus. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Tara Sutaria, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for the virus, which led to the sudden halt of his upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi’s shoot.

Alia Bhatt, who plays the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, also underwent the Covid-19 test but her report came back negative. Sharing her health update on social media, the talented actress wrote, “I have been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctor, I am back to work today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all.”

We have now learned that Bhansali is planning to resume production on Gangubai Kathiawadi from March-end. A source close to the development tells a publication, “If all goes as planned, then Mr. Bhansali and Alia are targeting to resume shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi by this month-end. The remaining portions with Ajay Devgn will be shot later once fresh dates are allotted by the actor.”



Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical drama based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in the red-light district of Kamathipura in Mumbai. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to arrive in theatres on July 30, 2021.

