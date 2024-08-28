  • Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Bhaktivedanta Manor Krishna Temple hosts Janmashtami celebrations

Bhaktivedanta Manor, located in Aldenham, Watford, celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

The festival, one of the most significant in the Hindu calendar, featured themes from the ancient epic The Mahabharata, depicted through large installations across the temple grounds.

By: EasternEye

BHAKTIVEDANTA Manor Krishna Temple in Watford celebrated Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, with a two-day event over the bank holiday weekend on 25 and 26 August.

The festival, one of the most significant in the Hindu calendar, featured themes from the ancient epic The Mahabharata, depicted through large installations across the temple grounds.

janmashtmi2

A key attraction was a 30-foot reclining Krishna sculpture, centrally located on the temple’s lake, surrounded by fountains and a newly built boathouse for artists.

The festival also introduced interactive displays, including a tent modelled after I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, where life-size figures resembling Will Smith and Julia Roberts spoke about Hinduism and the Bhagavad Gita through a QR code interaction.

The youth group Pandava Sena presented a play based on Lord of the Flies, with every performance sold out during the two-day event. Due to its popularity, the festival was a ticketed event, drawing tens of thousands of devotees and pilgrims.

janmashtmi3

Vishaka Devi Dasi, temple president at Bhaktivedanta Manor, said, “This year’s two-day Janmashtami festival at Bhaktivedanta Manor was splendid. The festival was exceptionally well organised, the weather was ideal, the spirit amongst the attendees was joyous and spiritually uplifting, the volunteers collaborated well, the Deities were stunningly beautiful, and the devotees used great creativity in their presentations.”

Bhaktivedanta Manor, located in Aldenham, Watford, celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. The 80-acre estate, purchased by George Harrison in 1973 and donated to the Hare Krishna movement, serves as a temple, cultural centre, and monastery, attracting thousands of visitors annually.

Related Stories
News

India bans graduation gowns, mortarboards in state-run medical colleges
News

Australian man sentenced to 17 years for sextortion of 286 victims
News

Starmer warns of ‘unpopular decisions’ to address national challenges
UK

Row over Labour donor’s temporary Downing Street access pass
UK

Report: Reeves can generate £10bn by cutting pension tax relief
INDIA

Modi backs peaceful resolution to Ukraine war in talks with Putin, Biden
UK

Royal China licence revoked for employing illegal workers
News

Pakistan accuses separatists of targeting Chinese investments in Balochistan
News

Police arrest hundreds as eight stabbed during Notting Hill Carnival
News

Kolkata protests over rape-murder of doctor turn violent
News

Ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard endorses Trump
News

Militant attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan leave 73 dead
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Janmashtmi Bhaktivedanta Manor Krishna Temple hosts Janmashtami celebrations
graduation gowns India bans graduation gowns, mortarboards in state-run medical colleges
Paris Paralympics Paris Paralympics to highlight disability sports
Court-representational Australian man sentenced to 17 years for sextortion of 286…
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves Budget tax increases: What to expect on October 30
Jay Shah Jay Shah becomes youngest-ever ICC chairman