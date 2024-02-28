  • Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

Reviews

‘Bhakshak’ review: Small-town exposé is flawed but thought-provoking

The powerful drama attempts to weave various threads of horrendous crimes, investigative media, politics, public responsibility and justice, with mixed results

BHAKSHAK

By: Anjali Mehta

THE trailer for this Netflix movie immediately drew attention to it being a difficult watch and that is confirmed by the opening.

The story based on true events revolves around the horrific abuse in a shelter home for girls and a fearless female journalist’s mission to unearth the truth.

She tries to overcome impossible odds to highlight wrongdoing by powerful people, which leads to her life potentially being in danger.

The powerful drama attempts to weave various threads of horrendous crimes, investigative media, politics, public responsibility and justice, with mixed results. While the angle of an intrepid reporter working for a small media outlet going on a crusade to uncover big crimes is compelling, Bhakshak struggles to strike a balance between the various elements.

More focus on the protagonist’s journey than the conspiracy driving the storyline renders Bhakshak more palatable to audiences, but kind of removes much of the tension. The drama moves along at a relatively slow pace towards a climax that may divide audiences.

Lead actress Bhumi Pednekar adds to her powerful roles with another character that is different from the conventional Hindi film heroine. She injects power into each scene and keeps the leaden screenplay afloat. The actress has a lot of great moments in her portrayal of an ordinary girl plunged into extraordinary circumstances, which is very much rooted in reality. The various supporting cast members are also on fine form. A better director and a stronger screenplay would have significantly elevated a movie that has its heart in the right place. The various flaws don’t stop this from being a thought-provoking film that exposes the dark underbelly of institutions that should be protecting people. It is also a nice tribute to small-town journalists, who work hard to keep power in check.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Reviews
‘Dillagi’ UK tour review: British qawwali group delivers a performance filled with iconic hits
Reviews
‘Grandmother’s daughter’ review: Hilarious storytelling by a charming new comic
Reviews
‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is an experiment gone wrong
Film
‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaye’ Review: Guru Randhawa’s acting debut is dull and unfunny
Film
‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Review: A clean, concise film marred by slapdash script
Reviews
‘Indian Police Force’ review: Spin-off series of Bollywood cop universe is a stinker
Reviews
‘Merry Christmas’ review: Film adaptation of French novel is filled with twists
Reviews
Story of grief, racism and relationships has relatable emotions
Film
‘Main Atal Hoon’ Review: Pankaj Tripathi excels, but the film fails
Film
‘Merry Christmas’ Review: A slow-burning thriller led by strong performances
Reviews
‘Curry & Cyanide’ review: Fascinating look into the mind of a female serial…
Reviews
‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ review: Slow pace mars acute film aimed at Gen…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW