Bestway’s legal counsel Rabiah Younus Sheikh in The Lawyer’s Hot 100 for 2021 list

BESTWAY GROUP’s legal counsel and company secretary Rabiah Younus Sheikh has been selected as one of The Lawyer’s Hot 100 for 2021.







It recognises the most daring, innovative and creative lawyers from in-house, private practice and The Bar.

The final list has been made after preparing a shortlist from hundreds of nominations across the legal profession, a statement said.

“I am truly honoured to have been selected for the Hot 100 alongside all of the other well deserving lawyers,” she said.







Sheikh has been part of the Bestway’ team since 2016. She was leading legal affairs by driving strategic legal advice, internal governance and compliance for the Bestway Wholesale companies and for the Bestway Group holding companies.

According to a company statement, she advised on a variety of matters such as the refinancing of the UK Bestway Group, a restructure of the

Bestway Group holding companies, the earlier acquisition of assets from the Palmer & Harvey’s vans business (now Bestway Vans Direct), as well as advising on the acquisition of the Conviviality Retail business (now Bestway Retail).

Naser Khan, chief operating officer at Bestway Wholesale, said: “We are elated for Rabiah as this is such an amazing achievement especially given how competitive it is to even be shortlisted, let alone chosen, in the Hot 100. She is an extremely impressive role model for other young

lawyers. We are especially very proud to have her as part of the Bestway team”.







Founded by Sir Anwar Pervez OBE, the Bestway Group is the

UK’s eleventh largest family-owned entity, with businesses in multiple sectors both in the UK and abroad.

It has an annual turnover of £3.8 billion and a global workforce of over

37,700 people with over 14,700 people in the UK.











