Bestway Wholesale launches flagship 'Thank You' event with major deals for retailers

Three-week promotional campaign delivers 50 per cent plus savings on leading brands as volumes surge 13 per cent year-on-year

Bestway Wholesale Thank You event

Running for three weeks from 7 January to 27 January 2026, the campaign features Buy One Get One Free offers

Bestway Wholesale
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 22, 2026
Highlights

  • Extended three-week promotion runs until 27 January across 60+ depots nationwide.
  • Buy One Get One Free offers and multi-buys on major brands including Coca-Cola and Monster.
  • Customer purchase activity up 25 per cent as early results show strong engagement.

Bestway Wholesale has launched its annual Thank You promotional event, offering independent retailers exclusive deals and substantial savings at a critical trading period.

Running for three weeks from 7 January to 27 January 2026, the campaign features Buy One Get One Free (BOGOF) offers, compelling multi-buys and savings delivering over 50 per cent profit on return across leading brands and products.

The UK's largest independent food and drink wholesaler has partnered with major suppliers including Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) with Monster, Lucozade Ribena Suntory (LRS) unveiling Celsius, alongside strong BOGOF promotions from AG Barr and Nestlé.

Bestway Wholesale Thank You event The campaign is supported by enhanced in-depot theatre and a multi-channel communications planBestway Wholesale

The Thank You event, now in its tenth year, has been expanded for 2026 and is visible across Bestway's 60-plus depots nationwide, with strong online activation for both retail and catering customers through a dedicated landing page.

Customer engagement

Kenton Burchell, Bestway Wholesale Group trading director, said the campaign addresses rising costs and ongoing pressures facing retailers.

"We're delighted to kick off 2026 with our flagship Thank You event, bringing exceptional deals to our customers at a time when support really matters," Burchell said.

"This campaign is not only our way of thanking customers for their continued loyalty, but also a powerful opportunity to help them start the year strongly."

Early results demonstrate strong customer engagement, with volumes already up 13 per cent year-on-year and a 25 per cent increase in customer purchase activity.

"We know retailers continue to face economic challenges, and Bestway is committed to supporting them with outstanding value and relevant offers that help drive sales and improve margins," Burchell added.

The campaign is supported by enhanced in-depot theatre and a multi-channel communications plan ensuring retailers are fully aware of available deals. Customers can access promotions both in-store and online throughout the promotional period.

The company services 100,000 retailers and 7,000 club, symbol and franchise operators, alongside over 200 company-owned stores including Costcutter, best-one and Bargain Booze Symbol Group.

