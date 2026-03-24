Bestway Retail to host flagship showcase in Coventry with 'World Cup Ready' theme

Highlights

More than 700 retailers and guests expected to attend Coventry event.

Over 100 supplier partners to showcase products and exclusive deals.

‘World Cup Ready’ theme to help retailers maximise key trading period.

Bestway Retail has confirmed the return of its flagship Retail Showcase for 2026, with the event set to bring together retailers, suppliers and industry experts for a day focused on growth and commercial opportunities.

The showcase will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 14 May, with more than 700 attendees expected.

Event focus areas

Organised by Bestway Retail, part of Bestway Wholesale, the event is a key date in the independent retail calendar.

Representatives from its fascias, including Costcutter, best-one, Bargain Booze and Xtra Local, will attend alongside prospective retailers.

This year’s theme, “World Cup Ready”, will focus on helping retailers prepare for a major trading period.

A total of 117 supplier partners across convenience, off-licence, impulse and business services will take part, offering new product development, category insights and on-the-day deals.

Retailers can expect interactive stands featuring product sampling, competitions and promotions, along with exclusive offers aimed at delivering immediate commercial value.

Major partners such as Mars Wrigley, Red Bull and Diageo will showcase innovation across key categories.

A central feature of the event will be the Bestway Retail Hub, where dedicated teams will provide practical guidance.

Retailers will gain insights to improve performance and reduce costs Bestway Wholesale

Support will cover new business opportunities, marketing strategies, cash and carry operations, and store performance improvements.

Retailers will also receive insights into product ranging, category growth and operational efficiency, aimed at improving in-store performance and reducing costs.

Prize draws will run throughout the day, including a £1,000 store credit and two runner-up prizes of £500.

The event will conclude with a Festival After Party, offering further networking opportunities for retailers, suppliers and the Bestway team.

Dawood Pervez, managing director of Bestway Wholesale, said the showcase reflects continued investment in independent retailers and aims to provide tools and insights to help them “grow, compete and succeed”.

He added that the event brings together suppliers, teams and retailers to deliver “real commercial value” under one roof.