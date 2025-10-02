Bestway gives £250,000 to British Asian Trust

THE Bestway Foundation has donated £250,000 - raised at their annual charity day at Ascot during the summer - to the British Asian Trust, which works to help underprivileged communities in the subcontinent.
Chairman of Bestway Group, Lord Choudrey CBE SI Pk, said, “Charity has always been central to Bestway’s family and business values.
“Through the Bestway Foundation, we support causes that deliver real, measurable impact. The British Asian Trust’s innovative approach to tackling complex challenges across south Asia makes them an inspiring partner, and we are proud to support their work.”
The donation was formally presented at Bestway Group’s head office in Park Royal, London.
Asif Rangoonwala CBE, vice chairman of the BAT, said, “We are deeply grateful to Sir Anwar Pervez, Lord Choudrey and the trustees of the Bestway Foundation.
“Their continued commitment to supporting communities across south Asia will enable us to expand our work and transform even more lives”.
Founded by the King, the BAT works on development projects to improve education and livelihood opportunities in south Asia.