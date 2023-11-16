Bestway Foundation donates £100,000 to charity

The latest donation was raised through Bestway’s annual Ascot Charity Race Day

Bestway Foundation has donated more than £35 million to charitable causes since inception

By: Pramod Thomas

THE charity arm of Bestway Group has donated £100,000 to The National Brain Appeal.

The Group CEO of Bestway Group, Lord Zameer Choudrey CBE SI Pk, has handed over the amount to the CEO of The National Brain Appeal, Claire Wood Hill, at a function held in Park Royal, London.

Sir Anwar Pervez OBE H Pk, chairman, Board of Trustees, Bestway Foundation, Dr Hadi Manji, consultant neurologist at The National Hospital, board members of Bestway Group and the trustees of Bestway Foundation were also present.

The charity arm was established by Sir Anwar in 1987 with a philosophy to support less fortunate people through the advancement of education and healthcare.

The foundation has donated more than £35 million to charitable causes, including donations to charities, hospitals and schools as well as the funding of university scholarships since inception.

The latest donation was raised through Bestway’s annual Ascot Charity Race Day held in June this year, which was attended by over 800 of Bestway’s key business contacts, supplier partners, colleagues, press and the charity.

Over 26 charities have benefited from funds raised through the event since it began in 1994.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bestway for supporting The National Brain Appeal. Our charity is dedicated to transforming the lives of the millions of people affected by neurological conditions. The £100,000 raised will help us to continue funding pioneering research, innovative treatments, and world-class facilities at Queen Square. We would like to extend our thanks to everyone involved in helping to raise this fantastic amount,” said Wood Hill.

Lord Choudrey said, “We are absolutely delighted to support the work of The National Brain Appeal charity for the second time as it’s a charity that is very close to our hearts. Charity is at the core of what we do here at Bestway – we are extremely dedicated to our social responsibility and incredibly committed to giving back to the communities within which we operate.”