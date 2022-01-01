Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 01, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

CRICKET

BCCI chief Ganguly discharged from hospital after Covid-19

Sourav Ganguly (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIAN cricket board president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital, where he had been admitted following a positive Covid-19 test, ESPNcricinfo website reported on Friday.

The former India captain’s brother Snehasish told Reuters that the 49-year-old tested positive for the virus on Monday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the hospital declared Ganguly “clinically stable” and that he would “remain in home isolation”.

One of India’s most successful captains, Ganguly underwent an angioplasty at the start of the year after complaining of chest discomfort.

India reported 16,764 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with the number of deaths rising by 220.

About 34.8 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the world’s second-most populous nation with confirmed deaths of over 480,000.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODI series
CRICKET
Pietersen proposes Hundred-like red-ball tournament to ‘save’ Test cricket in England
Sports
De Kock retires from Test cricket hours after India loss
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli praise for “motivated” India after S Africa win
HEADLINE STORY
Rahul revels in India’s ‘greatest year’ in 2021
HEADLINE STORY
India wrap up impressive first Test victory over South Africa
HEADLINE STORY
India strike early as South Africa start big chase
CRICKET
Root says England must find ‘inner belief’ after Ashes mauling
CRICKET
Botham ’embarrassed’ by England’s Ashes capitulation
CRICKET
Debutant Boland destroys England as Australia retain Ashes
HEADLINE STORY
Former India captain Ganguly hospitalised with Covid-19
CRICKET
Discipline key to India’s dominant day, says Agarwal
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK plans visa deal to lure India into trade negotiations
KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODI series
Vinod Kannan takes over as CEO at Vistara
Pietersen proposes Hundred-like red-ball tournament to ‘save’ Test cricket in…
Omicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis…
Omicron: India’s daily Covid-19 cases rise by 22,775
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE