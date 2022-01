BCCI chief Ganguly discharged from hospital after Covid-19

Sourav Ganguly (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIAN cricket board president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital, where he had been admitted following a positive Covid-19 test, ESPNcricinfo website reported on Friday.

The former India captain’s brother Snehasish told Reuters that the 49-year-old tested positive for the virus on Monday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the hospital declared Ganguly “clinically stable” and that he would “remain in home isolation”.

One of India’s most successful captains, Ganguly underwent an angioplasty at the start of the year after complaining of chest discomfort.

India reported 16,764 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with the number of deaths rising by 220.

About 34.8 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the world’s second-most populous nation with confirmed deaths of over 480,000.