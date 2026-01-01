BBC's The Traitors returns with new contestants and mysterious twist

Highlights

Series four launches on BBC One and iPlayer on New Year's Day at 8pm with 22 civilian contestants.

Mysterious red cloak figure in Christmas trailers sparks speculation about major new twist to the format.

Lineup features crime writer Harriet Tyce, retired police detective Amanda and psychologist Ellie among diverse cast.

The Traitors returns to BBC One on New Year's Day with a fresh batch of contestants ready to deceive, manipulate and outwit each other at the iconic Ardross Castle near Inverness.

Host Claudia Winkleman welcomes 22 new players for series four, which launches at 8pm on Thursday across BBC One and iPlayer.

The civilian edition follows the celebrity spin-off that attracted 15 million viewers in autumn, featuring stars including Stephen Fry, Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross.

Among the intriguing lineup is crime novelist and former barrister Harriet Tyce, 52, from London, who believes her career has prepared her perfectly for the psychological warfare ahead.

"I spend my life making up horrible ways for people to die and killing people on the page," she told BBC. "The idea that I might get to actually plot to kill people or to track down a murderer, but without actual blood being shed, it's the closest that I'd get to that experience in real life."

Retired police detective Amanda, 57, from Brighton, plans to utilise her professional interrogation skills. "I've done lots of interviews with criminals and victims," she noted. "You have to put the pieces together to find the truth and see through the lies."

Psychologist Ellie, 33, intends to keep her profession secret while analysing fellow contestants' motivations and behaviours.

Meanwhile, gardener James, 38, from Weymouth, earned the nickname 'The Librarian' during his poker-playing days for his ability to read people.

The contestant pool also includes cyber security consultant Stephen, 32, barrister Hugo, 51, nursery teacher Netty, 42, and PhD student Jade, 25, among others spanning various ages and professions.



Twist and tension

The return to civilian contestants allows for greater duplicity compared to the celebrity version, as their anonymity enables players to enter with hidden secrets and strategies.





The return to civilian contestants allows for greater duplicity compared to the celebrity version Instagram/bbciplayer

While the celebrity spin-off proved hugely popular with viewers, the civilian series arguably delivers better gameplay due to contestants being able to maintain their anonymity and develop more complex deception strategies.

With professional lie-detectors, psychological experts, strategic thinkers and career deceivers in the mix, series four promises intense gameplay, shocking betrayals and gripping drama from the very first episode.

The combination of diverse backgrounds and professional skillsets suggests this could be the most competitive series yet, as contestants bring real-world expertise in deception, analysis and human behaviour to the round table.