BBC presenter completes cycling challenge for Children in Need

Paddy McGuinness spent five days riding a bike from Wrexham to Glasgow

FILE PHOTO: Paddy McGuinness. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BBC Radio 2 presenter Paddy McGuinness on Friday (15) raised £7.3 million by cycling 300 miles from Wales to Scotland for Children in Need.

The 51-year-old has spent last five days riding a customised 1970s Raleigh Chopper bike from Wrexham to Glasgow, according to BBC.

On Friday, McGuinness cycled the final 18 miles, arriving at the BBC studios in Glasgow.

Reflecting on the journey, he said, “Everything’s sore and aching, but seeing people come out to support me, even in the drizzle, keeps me going. You can’t help but feel positive.”

The comedian and presenter, best known for Top Gear and Question of Sport, has been inspired by the stories of those helped by BBC Children in Need projects.

“Meeting these people and hearing their stories is what drives me to keep pedalling,” he was quoted as saying.

Throughout his journey, McGuinness has received encouragement, including a training session with Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and supportive messages from astronaut Tim Peake and Phoenix Nights co-star Peter Kay.

Generous backing has also come from Scottish businessman Sir Tom Hunter, who pledged to match all donations from Wednesday (13) onwards, up to £3m.

According to the broadcaster, McGuinness’s achievement will be celebrated during the BBC’s Children in Need appeal on Friday night, which kicks off at 7 pm on BBC One. The live broadcast will have a mix of comedy, music, and special appearances.

Hosts Ade Adepitan, Chris Ramsey, and Rochelle Humes will be joined by Vernon Kay, Mel Giedroyc, and Lenny Rush.

One of the show’s highlights will be a tribute to late Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding. A re-release of the band’s 2004 hit I’ll Stand By You, featuring Harding’s lead vocals and unseen footage, will raise funds for the cause.

Besides, a preview of the Doctor Who Christmas Special, performances by Ella Henderson and the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, and a bedtime story read by actor Gary Oldman.

Since its inception in 1980, Children in Need has raised over £1 billion for projects supporting disadvantaged children across the UK. Last year, fellow Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay raised over £5m through an ultra-marathon.