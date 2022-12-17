EastEnders fans overjoyed as they spot Masood Ahmed actor Nitin Ganatra in new Netflix show Wednesday; one fan says, ‘I saw him and gasped’

Ganatra quit the hugely popular BBC soap EastEnders in 2019.

Nitin Ganatra (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

EastEnders fans’ joy knew no bounds when they recently spotted Masood Ahmed actor Nitin Ganatra in one of Netflix’s trending shows Wednesday.

The coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy horror television series, which is based upon the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci appearing in supporting roles.

Ganatra, who quit the hugely popular BBC soap in 2019, appeared in episode four of the comedy horror as a doctor. His scene comes when Thing and Wednesday sneak into the coroner’s office to perform an autopsy as the central mystery of the Hyde monster unravels.

Surprised to see Ganatra in a role after a couple of years, one fan on TikTok wrote, “When was EastEnders going to tell us that Masood moved to America to become a doctor in the Wednesday universe? That’s why we’ve not seen Masood in years.”

Another shocked fan wrote, “I saw him and gasped.”

A few fans admitted that they screamed as they saw the actor in the new series.

A number of fans also expressed how much they miss Masood on EastEnders. “Masood, you’re supposed to be in Albert Square,” wrote one fan.

For the uninitiated, Ganatra joined the cast of EastEnders to play Masood in 2007. He took a break from the show in 2016 and then returned to reprise his role in 2017 before finally calling it quits in 2017.

Interestingly, the 55-year-old Kenyan-born British actor is not the only EastEnders star to appear on Netflix’s Wednesday. Amanda Drew, who played the character of Dr. May Wright AKA “Mad May” or “Psycho Doctor” on the soap from 2006 to 2008, also appeared in a brief role in the series.

