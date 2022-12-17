Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

EastEnders fans overjoyed as they spot Masood Ahmed actor Nitin Ganatra in new Netflix show Wednesday; one fan says, ‘I saw him and gasped’

Ganatra quit the hugely popular BBC soap EastEnders in 2019.

Nitin Ganatra (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

EastEnders fans’ joy knew no bounds when they recently spotted Masood Ahmed actor Nitin Ganatra in one of Netflix’s trending shows Wednesday.

The coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy horror television series, which is based upon the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci appearing in supporting roles.

Ganatra, who quit the hugely popular BBC soap in 2019, appeared in episode four of the comedy horror as a doctor. His scene comes when Thing and Wednesday sneak into the coroner’s office to perform an autopsy as the central mystery of the Hyde monster unravels.

Surprised to see Ganatra in a role after a couple of years, one fan on TikTok wrote, “When was EastEnders going to tell us that Masood moved to America to become a doctor in the Wednesday universe? That’s why we’ve not seen Masood in years.”

Another shocked fan wrote, “I saw him and gasped.”

A few fans admitted that they screamed as they saw the actor in the new series.

A number of fans also expressed how much they miss Masood on EastEnders. “Masood, you’re supposed to be in Albert Square,” wrote one fan.

For the uninitiated, Ganatra joined the cast of EastEnders to play Masood in 2007. He took a break from the show in 2016 and then returned to reprise his role in 2017 before finally calling it quits in 2017.

Interestingly, the 55-year-old Kenyan-born British actor is not the only EastEnders star to appear on Netflix’s Wednesday. Amanda Drew, who played the character of Dr. May Wright AKA “Mad May” or “Psycho Doctor” on the soap from 2006 to 2008, also appeared in a brief role in the series.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Besharam Rang: Mukesh Khanna tags the song as ‘an attack on Hindu religion,’ calls Deepika…
Entertainment
Anyone devoted to saffron should boycott Pathaan: Former Indian minister
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra mourns demise of American dancer tWitch
Entertainment
Top 50 Asian stars of 2022
Entertainment
‘What kind of husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife,’ troll asks Ranveer…
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma support Hollywood star Kate Winslet’s views as she says,…
TELEVISION
Apple TV+ cancels Shantaram after season 1
Entertainment
Troubles continue for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as Indian Ulema Board demands the…
Entertainment
No matter what, will stay positive, says Shah Rukh Khan amid Pathaan boycott…
Entertainment
Google’s Most Searched Asian 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in…
Entertainment
Adipurush director Om Raut gets mercilessly trolled for praising Avatar 2: ‘Looks like…
Entertainment
‘I enjoy challenging myself’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW