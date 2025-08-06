Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Basil Joseph says he may ‘forget to call himself a filmmaker’ if his directorial comeback delays further

Basil Joseph says two directorial projects were shelved despite years of development, prompting him to pause his acting career and start over from scratch.

Basil Joseph directorial comeback

Basil Joseph says delay in new film is frustrating: ‘I’ll forget to call myself a filmmaker’

Instagram/ibasiljoseph
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph opens up about his four-year break from filmmaking
  • Reveals in The Hollywood Reporter interview that two projects were shelved after long development
  • Says he stopped acting in October 2024 to focus on ambitious directorial comeback
  • “It’s frustrating. If it takes longer, I’ll forget to introduce myself as a filmmaker,” he says

Basil Joseph, who directed Minnal Murali, one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest genre hits in recent years, has revealed he is growing increasingly frustrated over the delay in returning to the director’s chair. In an emotional new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joseph said that the four-year gap since his last film has been filled with near-misses and creative roadblocks.

“If it takes any longer, I’ll forget to introduce myself as a filmmaker,” he admitted, reflecting on how his identity as a director has felt distant amid his busy acting career. Though he has delivered multiple successful acting performances since 2021, including the acclaimed Ponman, Basil says he’s now pressing pause on acting to make room for what he calls “an ambitious film” that demands his full creative attention.

Basil Joseph directorial comeback Basil Joseph says back-to-back film delays left him questioning his identity as a filmmakerInstagram/ibasiljoseph


Why hasn’t Basil Joseph directed a film since Minnal Murali ?

Though Minnal Murali, Malayalam cinema’s first superhero film, was a Netflix hit and critical success in 2021, Joseph has not directed another feature since. According to his THR interview, he came close to making two more films, but both were shelved after long periods of script development and pre-production.

“It’s not that I was slacking or distracted. These films took up so much time and effort with rewrites,” he explained. “But when it does not materialise after getting close, it sort of gets to you. Films and ideas have a shelf life, and you need to make it within a certain timeframe.”

Joseph was also briefly linked to the long-rumoured Shaktimaan reboot, a major superhero project in Hindi, but that too has since been shelved.

Basil Joseph directorial comeback Four years after Minnal Murali, Basil Joseph is still waiting to direct againInstagram/ibasiljoseph


He stopped signing films to prioritise his directorial return

In the interview, Joseph confirmed that he hasn’t signed any new acting projects since October 2024. Despite being in demand for lead and supporting roles, he says he deliberately stepped back to finally realise the next film he wants to direct.

“If the film I wanted to make was small, I could have done it alongside acting. But this one is big. It needs a star’s dates, a large budget, and time. I need to give it everything,” he said.

Joseph is known for directing with a unique mix of humour, emotion, and technical flair. His earlier films, Kunjiramayanam and Godha, developed a cult following, while Minnal Murali opened the door for genre filmmaking in Malayalam cinema.

Basil Joseph directorial comeback Basil Joseph opens up on long wait for directorial comebackInstagram/ibasiljoseph


Acting gave him success but not the same creative fulfilment

While his transition into serious acting has been widely praised, especially in Joji, Palthu Janwar, and Ponman, Joseph says direction still gives him a different kind of high.

“I think it could be the magic of seeing a single idea get bigger at each stage… You obsess over it. You forget where you are or what time it is. You’re fully engrossed. I haven’t felt that with acting,” he said.

Even though he acknowledges the growth he’s experienced as a performer, he described acting as instinctive, while direction feels more intellectual and immersive. “Maybe the frustration I feel today comes from acting in too many films in a short span. I want to get back to directing as soon as I can.”


What’s next for Basil Joseph?

Joseph didn’t reveal plot or casting details about the upcoming film but hinted at its scale. He’s also juggling this development phase while being a full-time parent to his young daughter, Hope, often balancing writing sessions and interviews alongside childcare.


For now, the director-turned-actor is determined to make a comeback behind the camera and reclaim the identity he feels slipping away. As he said: “If it takes longer, I’ll forget to introduce myself as a filmmaker.”

directorial comebackindian film industrymalayalam cinemabasil joseph

Related News

Lidl overtakes Aldi as UK’s cheapest supermarket
UK

Lidl overtakes Aldi as UK’s cheapest supermarket

Chikungunya outbreak China 2025
Health

Chikungunya virus outbreak in China: What you need to know

Kelley Mack
Entertainment

Kelley Mack completed her last film while fighting cancer in secret

Sniffer dogs, drones search for 50 missing after deadly Himalayan flood
News

Sniffer dogs, drones search for 50 missing after deadly Himalayan flood

More For You

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are now staying just 750 metres apart

Getty Images

Aamir Khan rents four Bandra flats for £23,000 a month as Shah Rukh Khan becomes his temporary neighbour

Highlights:

  • Bollywood star Aamir Khan rents four flats in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for £23,000 (₹24.5 lakh) per month.
  • Lease signed for five years amid redevelopment of his Virgo Housing Society apartments.
  • Khan paid £137,000 (₹1.46 crore) in deposit; rent to increase 5% yearly.
  • New address is 750m from Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary home at Puja Casa.

Aamir Khan has temporarily moved into four rented luxury apartments in Mumbai’s elite Bandra West locality, paying a hefty £23,000 (₹24.5 lakh) per month in rent. The Bollywood actor made the move as his own apartments at the Virgo Housing Society in Pali Hill are currently being redeveloped into an ultra-luxury tower.

Aamir Khan rents four Bandra flats for ₹24.5 lakh a monthGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Spike Lee Denzel movie

Denzel Washington returns in a gripping role for Highest 2 Lowest

A24

Denzel Washington leads Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’, a crime thriller reimagining Kurosawa in NYC

Highlights:

  • Spike Lee reunites with Denzel Washington for Highest 2 Lowest, inspired by Kurosawa’s High and Low.
  • A$AP Rocky stars as the antagonist in his major acting role, alongside Jeffrey Wright and Ice Spice.
  • The film premieres in cinemas on 15 August and streams on Apple TV+ starting 5 September.
  • The modern crime drama explores themes of power, morality, and ransom in the music industry.

Denzel Washington is back in the spotlight, teaming up once again with director Spike Lee in Highest 2 Lowest, a gritty crime thriller rooted in a modern-day New York setting. Released by Apple Original Films and A24, the film drops in theatres on 15 August, with a global Apple TV+ premiere on 5 September.

The story is a fresh take on Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 noir High and Low, retold through the lens of today’s American music industry. Washington plays David King, a music mogul whose world crumbles after his son is kidnapped for ransom, a crime that turns out to be more complex than it seems.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal smiles with Dhanush at a private wrap party for Tere Ishk Mein

Instagram/kanika.d

Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur secretly dating after being spotted at multiple events?

Highlights:

• Dhanush attended Mrunal Thakur’s birthday party in Mumbai on 1 August, sparking dating rumours.
• Viral videos show the two sharing intimate moments and chatting privately at recent events.
• Source claims the actors are dating but want to keep the relationship low-profile.
• Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal have officially confirmed or denied the relationship.

Speculation around a potential new celebrity couple is growing, with South superstar Dhanush and Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur making headlines after being spotted together at multiple events. On 1 August, Dhanush was seen attending Mrunal’s birthday party in Mumbai, an intimate event that also saw several stars in attendance. However, it was the chemistry between the duo that grabbed everyone's attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj

Rajinikanth compares Lokesh Kanagaraj to SS Rajamouli at ‘Coolie’ event

X/@Dir_Lokesh

Rajinikanth says he wanted Nagarjuna’s villain role in 'Coolie' and praises Lokesh Kanagaraj as Tamil cinema’s Rajamouli

Highlights:

  • Rajinikanth called Lokesh Kanagaraj “Tamil cinema’s Rajamouli” at the Telugu pre-release event of Coolie.
  • The superstar revealed he wanted to play Nagarjuna’s villainous role, Simon.
  • Lokesh addressed rumours of Coolie being a sci-fi or time travel film.
  • Coolie releases on 14 August, clashing with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

With just days left for the release of Coolie, Rajinikanth’s remarks at the Telugu pre-release event have sparked major buzz. In a video message played during the event in Hyderabad, the superstar compared director Lokesh Kanagaraj to SS Rajamouli, praising his string of box-office successes and calling him “Tamil cinema’s Rajamouli.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj Instagram/lokesh.kanagaraj

Keep ReadingShow less
SRK National Award

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Shashi Tharoor’s praise with a witty vocabulary twist

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan drops ‘magniloquent' and 'sesquipedalian’ in a witty reply to Shashi Tharoor

Highlights:

  • Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan.
  • Shashi Tharoor congratulated him with a simple tweet, calling him a “National Treasure”.
  • SRK’s humorous reply used the words “magniloquent” and “sesquipedalian,” amusing fans.
  • The exchange quickly went viral, with fans praising Khan’s charm and Tharoor’s wit.

Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win for his performance in Jawan has not only thrilled fans but also sparked a trending exchange with politician Shashi Tharoor that’s got the internet talking. When Tharoor, known for his sophisticated vocabulary, kept it simple while congratulating the superstar, Khan responded with a hilariously highbrow comeback, leading netizens on a quick Google search to decode his words.

SRK National Award SRK wins his first National Award for his performance in JawanGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us