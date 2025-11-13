Baroness Newlove, twice victims' commissioner, dies aged 63

BARONESS Helen Newlove, the victims' commissioner for England and Wales, has died aged 63 after a short illness, her office said.

The Conservative peer held the role twice after becoming a campaigner following the death of her husband Garry, who was killed when he confronted a group of youths outside their home.

Her office said: "Helen was a committed and passionate advocate for victims," describing her as a "dear friend and a respected colleague" who "transformed" the role. Tributes were paid in the House of Lords, and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy praised her "unparalleled experience and dedication" to the role.

She was most recently appointed in 2023 and was due to serve until the end of this year, having previously served from 2012 to 2019.

Lammy said: "Her leadership shaped the Victims' Code, strengthened victims' voices in the criminal justice system, and ensured that the Victims and Prisoners Act progressed with victims' interests at its heart. She championed the rights of victims and witnesses and held agencies to account."

Her office said she "consistently led by example" and "reshaped the office into a trusted voice and genuine force for victims", adding that her work was driven by her own experience.

She became a life peer in 2010 for her work on youth crime.