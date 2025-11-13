Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Baroness Newlove, twice victims' commissioner, dies aged 63

The Conservative peer held the role twice after becoming a campaigner following the death of her husband Garry, who was killed when he confronted a group of youths outside their home.

Baroness Helen Newlove

She was most recently appointed in 2023 and was due to serve until the end of this year, having previously served from 2012 to 2019.

Victims' Commissioner for England & Wales
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

BARONESS Helen Newlove, the victims' commissioner for England and Wales, has died aged 63 after a short illness, her office said.

The Conservative peer held the role twice after becoming a campaigner following the death of her husband Garry, who was killed when he confronted a group of youths outside their home.

Her office said: "Helen was a committed and passionate advocate for victims," describing her as a "dear friend and a respected colleague" who "transformed" the role. Tributes were paid in the House of Lords, and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy praised her "unparalleled experience and dedication" to the role.

She was most recently appointed in 2023 and was due to serve until the end of this year, having previously served from 2012 to 2019.

Lammy said: "Her leadership shaped the Victims' Code, strengthened victims' voices in the criminal justice system, and ensured that the Victims and Prisoners Act progressed with victims' interests at its heart. She championed the rights of victims and witnesses and held agencies to account."

Her office said she "consistently led by example" and "reshaped the office into a trusted voice and genuine force for victims", adding that her work was driven by her own experience.

She became a life peer in 2010 for her work on youth crime.

david lammyhouse of lordsuk politicsvictims commissionerbaroness newlove

Related News

David Szalay wins Booker Prize 2025 for Flesh, hailed by judges as a rare novel about men and meaning
News

David Szalay wins Booker Prize 2025 for Flesh, hailed by judges as a rare novel about men and meaning

The Bhavan appeals to council over new parking curbs
News

The Bhavan appeals to council over new parking curbs

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph
News

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph

nijjar-killing-trial-begins
News

UK intelligence helped Canada link India to Nijjar killing: report

More For You

Andrew

His account contrasts with Andrew’s repeated claim that he never met Ms Giuffre and his suggestion that the image showing him with his arm around her may have been doctored.

Reuters

Newly released Epstein email links Andrew to photo with Virginia Giuffre

JEFFREY EPSTEIN appeared to confirm that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed with Virginia Giuffre, according to a newly released email, BBC reported.

In the message, Epstein wrote: “Yes she [Giuffre] was on my plane and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us