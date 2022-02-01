Banned driver jailed for leaving friend to die after crash

Uzaifa Ahmed fled the scene, leaving his friend at the site. (Photo: West Midlands Police)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A BANNED driver has been jailed for causing a crash that killed his friend in April last year.

Uzaifa Ahmed, 27, lost control of the car and crashed into a tree on Garrison Lane in Birmingham, and fled the scene, leaving his friend at the site, BBC reported.

Hasan Razzaq, 25, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died two weeks later.

Ahmed on Friday (28) pleaded guilty for dangerous driving at Birmingham Court and was jailed for almost nine years; he was also banned from driving for more than nine years.

According to the BBC, Ahmed admitted in court to dangerous driving, failing to stop at the crash site, driving while disqualified, failing to report an accident, driving without insurance and breaching a suspended sentence.

He also admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol as West Midlands Police recovered a video from Razzaq’s phone showing a bottle of vodka before the crash. Officers said Ahmed lost control of the car while driving twice the speed limit on the wrong side of the road.