  • Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Business

Banking technology boss accused of bullying, intimidation

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN’S competition watchdog is in the process of “finalising” action over the claims of misconduct against the banking technology boss.

Imran Gulamhuseinwala, the trustee of Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), is facing allegations of “bullying and intimidation” at the workplace.

During an independent inquiry initiated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), 49 witnesses accused Gulamhuseinwala and other managers at OBIE of shouting and swearing at colleagues, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

Law firm Mishcon de Reya, hired by the CMA, conducted an investigation for 10 months and submitted a 350-page report.

An emergency board committee, led by CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli, which is examining the inquiry report is mandated to decide on “appropriate action to take”.

However, a provisional report of an internal investigation ordered by the CMA found there was “no compelling evidence” that Gulamhuseinwala failed in his duty to ensure the organisation was “properly managed”.

A former OBIE contractor’s comment contained in the report said, “In the case of one individual, he openly and aggressively shouted at women, invading their personal space and threatening them. Multiple complaints from different women led to no action…”

The report included comments attributed to 19 former OBIE contractors, The Sunday Telegraph said.

Gulamhuseinwala, however, has denied the allegations.

OBIE was set up in 2016 with industry funding to promote technology in the banking sector and the entity was responsible for overseeing a smooth introduction of rules that let customers switch banks more easily.

