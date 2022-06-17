Website Logo
  • Friday, June 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Banker who faked terminal cancer as part of £1.8million scam jailed for six years

Rajesh Ghedia, 42, was dubbed by court a “persistent fraudster and liar” who left his victims “scarred”

Rajesh Ghedia (Photo: City of London Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A former banker in Surrey who faked terminal pancreatic cancer as part of a series of scams worth £1.8 million has been jailed for six years and nine months, the City of London Police said on Friday (17).

Rajesh Ghedia, 42, of Parkside, New Haw, Addlestone, defrauded multiple insurance and pension companies out of over £1.3m by feigning that he had stage four pancreatic cancer and less than a year to live.

He also exploited his role at a well-known investment bank to convince friends, family and acquaintances to invest in financial products that did not exist. Victims had transferred nearly £625,000 directly into his personal account, Southwark Crown Court heard.

In an earlier hearing, Ghedia admitted more than 30 counts of fraud at an earlier hearing.

Judge Deborah Taylor told him he was a persistent fraudster who caused victims devastation and had left them scarred. The court was told Ghedia faked medical letters from a consultant to claim insurance.

According to the police, he made fraudulent claims about his Bank of America position to encourage people, including a cousin, to invest in non-existent products with the company and Goldman Sachs. 

Ghedia had also falsely claimed his daughter had been killed in a car crash to avoid communicating with victims, the court was told.

Prosecuting, Jack Talbot said Ghedia had “high value” property and vehicles, privately-educated his children, and lived a “lavish lifestyle”.

Police said that Ghedia will now be subject to confiscation proceedings. The City of London Police’s asset recovery team will seek to ensure that the funds illicitly acquired are recovered.

Detective constable Daniel Weller, from the City of London Police, said: “It is both disturbing and despicable that Ghedia exploited systems which are set up to help those who are terminally ill – not to line the pockets of greedy fraudsters. Ghedia shows no sign of having a moral compass. Hopefully some time behind bars will give him the opportunity to find one.”

Detective constable Simon Andrews, from Fraud Operations at the City of London Police, said: “Investment fraudsters often hide behind social media profiles or target complete strangers. Ghedia was far more brazen than this, presenting himself in person to acquaintances as a senior trader at one of the world’s biggest investments banks. Personal relationships were also not a boundary for Ghedia’s crimes, as he even went to the extreme of deceiving his own relative for financial gain.

“Today’s result hopefully provides some form of redress for the many people impacted by this fraudster’s reckless actions.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Female teacher who is sacked for letting 15-year-old pupils pose topless says ‘I am a…
News
Is your expensive sunscreen good enough to offer sun protection? The results of this study…
News
Unnecessary prescriptions are costing NHS £1bn a year, causing unwanted side effects: NHS medical director
News
Cancer charity Macmillan accused of ‘racism and bullying’, staff allege ‘a massive covering up culture’
News
Priti Patel approves Julian Assange extradition to US over espionage charges
News
English universities’ reliance on overseas students fees leaves them at financial risk: Report
HEADLINE STORY
TV anchor once, Afghan journalist now selling food on street under Taliban regime;…
News
Open University training course says white ‘superiority’ is ‘embedded’ in English language
News
4.3 million Brits have ‘hacked’ their neighbour’s WiFi, mostly by password guessing
News
Married doctor jailed for raping woman after luring her on dating app
News
Asian businessmen Selva Pankaj and Rami Ranger among top Tory donors
News
This YouTuber says beggars in London could be making £35k a year
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Did you know Nawaz had a one-night stand?
Ahmed Khan: Bilingual brilliance from Belgium
‘We just took our clothes off and we did it…
Banker who faked terminal cancer as part of £1.8million scam…
More railway staff to be balloted for strikes over pay…
The Little English movie treasure