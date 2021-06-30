Bangladesh to deploy army to administer strict lockdown

iStock image

By: SwatiRana

BANGLADESH’S troops will enforce a strict lockdown from Thursday (July 1) amid a record spike in coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant.

Most restrictions imposed as part of a strict lockdown introduced in April have since been lifted, but a record spike in cases this week of the highly contagious delta variant has prompted the government to order a week of tight controls.

“No one will be allowed go out except in case of an emergency during this period,” the government said in a statement, adding army troops alongside law-enforcement agencies would be deployed to enforce the lockdown.

All offices and transportation will be shut during this period while factories, including the country’s prime garment export sector, will be allowed to remain open if they follow health protocols, it said.

Bangladesh sealed its border with India in April as a precaution against infection, although trade continues.

It has seen a record surge in cases this week, with 7,666 new cases reported on Tuesday (29) as well as 112 fatalities.

There have been 904,436 infections and 14,388 deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Police vowed to arrest anyone who steps out their home without a “valid reason”.