Bangladesh send Pakistan into bat in first Test

Bangladesh’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood (R) during the first day of first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 21, 2024. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BANGLADESH captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the first Test on Wednesday (21) after a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

The two umpires — Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa — made four inspections of the ground but found wet patches due to overnight rain, deemed dangerous for play.

No play was possible before lunch with 230 minutes of play lost, curtailing the day to 48 overs.

The weather forecast for all five days is not encouraging with rain and bad light predicted.

Pakistan entered the Test with four fast bowlers in all-pace attack with no frontline spinner while Bangladesh included three pacers and two spinners.

The two-match series is part of the nine-team World Test championship with Pakistan currently sixth in the standings and Bangladesh eighth.

The second Test will also be played at the same venue from August 30.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

(AFP)

