Website Logo
  • Friday, February 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh pair punished for not serving cake on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday

FILE PHOTO: In this aerial photograph taken on March 2, 2021 shows a representation of the portrait of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made with paddies on around 400-metre-long and 300-metre-wide in a field of Sherpur upazila in Bogra. (Photo by MD ALI ASRAF BHUIYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Bangladeshi court ordered two teachers to read a book by the country’s late founding leader after they marked his 100th birthday by serving cheap bread instead of cake, a prosecutor said.  

Both men were charged under the country’s broad digital security law last year as the country celebrated the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a national independence hero and father of current prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The pair had hosted a small party to mark the occasion which was broadcast live on Facebook from an Islamic seminary in the country’s northwest, said prosecutor Ismat Ara Begum on Wednesday (2).

“They cut 10-taka (12-cent) bread on the occasion and distributed the pieces of the bread mockingly to several students,” she said.

Both were found guilty on Tuesday after a court case was filed against them by an official from Hasina’s ruling Awami League party.

They were ordered to read four books — three authored by Rahman, including the leader’s unfinished autobiography — as “probationary punishment”, Begum said.

The court also ordered them to plant 20 trees each and teach their students about the history of Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war.

Abdus Salam, one of the teachers, denied that they mocked Rahman’s birthday when contacted.

“We earlier held prayers in his (Rahman’s) name. But when students wanted to celebrate, we could only find the bread in a local shop as we live in a remote village where good quality cake cannot be found instantly,” the 57-year-old said.

“I did not realise our limitations would offend anyone. Had we realised that we would never go live on Facebook. It was unintentional and we apologised to the court,” he said.

Bangladesh passed a Digital Security Act in 2018 that has been slammed by opposition parties, media outlets and rights groups for silencing criticism of Hasina’s government.

The law criminalises “propaganda” against the 1971 Bangladeshi war of independence, the national anthem, the flag and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who has been enshrined in the constitution as the Father of the Nation.

More than 2,000 cases have been filed under the law since it was enacted, according to Amnesty International, mostly by members of the ruling party.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Rights groups, victims call UN to ban Bangladesh paramilitary force
HEADLINE STORY
Fire at Bangladesh Rohingya camp leaves thousands homeless
HEADLINE STORY
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi: prisoner of generals
News
Thousands of Rohingya shops demolished, Bangladesh confirms
News
Bangladesh scraps women-only beach zone after outcry
HEADLINE STORY
At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire
News
UK donates 4 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh
News
Direct flights to Dhaka and Sylhet to resume on Boxing Day
News
UN envoy ‘deeply concerned’ over Rohingya school closures
News
Mayors address climate migration challenge
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh marks 50 years since liberation war victory
News
US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pakistan may bar dual nationality for officials
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
Sri Lanka calls for diaspora investment
When you think you need A&E, contact NHS 111 online…
Pakistan paceman Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action
Pakistan army battles separatist militants for third day
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE