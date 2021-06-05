Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 05, 2021
Total Fatalities 344,082 
Total Cases 28,694,879
Today's Fatalities 3,380
Today's Cases 120,529
Today's Cases 120,529
Business

Bangladesh government announces hefty allocation for 10 mega projects in Budget 2021-22

By: ShilpaSharma

IN the national budget for fiscal year 2021-22, Bangladesh government has proposed a hefty allocation of Tk2.25 trillion (£18.7billion) for the Annual Development Program (ADP) that includes its 10 mega projects.

In the ADP, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant tops the list with a proposed allocation of Tk184.26bn (£1.5bn) followed by Matarbari ultra super critical coal-fired power plant with Tk61.62bn (£513.6 million).

A sum of Tk50.54bn (£421.2m) has been set aside for the Primary Education Development Program (PEDP 4), and Tk48bn (£399.9m) for Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 6).

Besides, the Padma Bridge Rail Link has a proposed allocation of Tk38.23bn (£318.6m), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge Tk35.8bn (£298.3m), and the Padma Bridge Tk35 bn (£291.6m).

The expansion project of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will get Tk28.27bn (£235.6m) in the new budget, according to the proposal.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the proposal for FY2021-22 national budget in parliament on Thursday (3) afternoon.

 

Eastern Eye

