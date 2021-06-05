Bangladesh government announces hefty allocation for 10 mega projects in Budget 2021-22

iStock images

By: ShilpaSharma

IN the national budget for fiscal year 2021-22, Bangladesh government has proposed a hefty allocation of Tk2.25 trillion (£18.7billion) for the Annual Development Program (ADP) that includes its 10 mega projects.

In the ADP, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant tops the list with a proposed allocation of Tk184.26bn (£1.5bn) followed by Matarbari ultra super critical coal-fired power plant with Tk61.62bn (£513.6 million).

A sum of Tk50.54bn (£421.2m) has been set aside for the Primary Education Development Program (PEDP 4), and Tk48bn (£399.9m) for Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 6).

Besides, the Padma Bridge Rail Link has a proposed allocation of Tk38.23bn (£318.6m), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge Tk35.8bn (£298.3m), and the Padma Bridge Tk35 bn (£291.6m).

The expansion project of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will get Tk28.27bn (£235.6m) in the new budget, according to the proposal.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the proposal for FY2021-22 national budget in parliament on Thursday (3) afternoon.