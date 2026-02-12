Bangladesh holds landmark election as BNP and Jamaat face off

BANGLADESH voted on Thursday in its first election since a deadly 2024 uprising, with parties crushed under Sheikh Hasina's rule returning to contest the polls.

Queues stretched outside polling stations in the capital Dhaka, while key party leaders raised fears of threats or "conspiracies" to derail the vote.

More than 300,000 soldiers and police were deployed across the country. UN experts had warned ahead of voting of "growing intolerance, threats and attacks", and a "tsunami of disinformation", especially targeting millions of young first-time voters.

"This was my first vote," said Shithi Goswami, 21, a student at Dhaka City College. "I hope after everything we went through the last few years, now is the time for something positive."

Leading prime ministerial hopeful Tarique Rahman, 60, said he was confident his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) could regain power in the country of 170 million people.

But he faces a challenge from a coalition led by the Muslim-majority country's largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami.

"If people in Bangladesh come out to cast their votes, conspiracies will not succeed," the BNP's Rahman said after voting.

Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman, 67, has mounted a grassroots campaign and, if victorious, could form the first Islamist-led government in constitutionally secular Bangladesh.

Jamaat has campaigned on a platform of justice and ending corruption. Rahman said the party "will do whatever is required" to ensure a fair result.

Opinion polls vary widely, though most give the BNP the lead, with some suggesting a close race.

During campaigning, political clashes killed five people and injured more than 600, according to police records.

Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said the vote was going "smoothly in a free and fair manner", but warned of disinformation on social media, especially AI-generated content, "coming from across the border".

He did not give further details, but relations with neighbouring India have soured since the 2024 uprising.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who will step down once the new government takes power, said the vote "will determine the future direction of the country, the character of its democracy, its durability, and the fate of the next generation".

The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner has led Bangladesh since Hasina's 15-year rule ended with her ouster in August 2024. His administration has barred her Awami League party from contesting the polls.

Hasina, 78, was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity for the crackdown on protesters during her final months in power and remains in hiding in India.

Yunus, speaking after voting, said the country had "ended the nightmare and begun a new dream."

Yunus has championed a democratic reform charter to overhaul what he called a "completely broken" system of government and prevent a return to one-party rule.

The 127 million voters are also voting in a referendum on whether to endorse proposals for prime-ministerial term limits, a new upper house of parliament, stronger presidential powers and greater judicial independence.

Voters will elect 300 lawmakers directly, with a further 50 women chosen from party lists.

Counting by hand begins after polls close at 4:30 pm (1030 GMT). Results in past elections have come hours later.

The next government will inherit a battered economy in the world's second-largest garment exporter, as well as delicate relations with India.

The BNP's Rahman, whose late parents both led the country, told AFP ahead of the vote that his first priority, if elected, would be restoring security and stability.

But he warned the challenges ahead were immense and that "the economy has been destroyed".

(With inputs from agencies)