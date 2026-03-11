Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by eight wickets after Rana five-for

BANGLADESH fast bowler Nahid Rana took his first five-wicket haul in one-day internationals as his team beat Pakistan by eight wickets in their opening match on Wednesday.

Rana returned figures of 5-24 as Pakistan were bowled out for 114. Bangladesh chased the target in 15.1 overs in the 50-over match in Mirpur to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Opener Tanzid Hasan made an unbeaten 67 off 42 balls and shared a second-wicket stand of 82 with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 27.

Saif Hassan was out for four, while Litton Das was unbeaten on three with Tanzid at the end.

Earlier, Nahid set up the win with a spell of 5-24 in seven overs as Pakistan were bowled out for their lowest ODI total against Bangladesh, beating the previous 161 during the 1999 World Cup.

The 23-year-old became the first Bangladeshi bowler to dismiss the opposition's top five batters in an ODI innings.

Nahid dismissed Sahibzada Farhan (27), Shamyl Hussain (4), Maaz Sadaqat (18), Mohammad Rizwan (10) and Salman Agha (5) as Pakistan fell to 69-5.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3-29 with his off-spin.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket each.

Number eight Faheem Ashraf scored 37 before he was dismissed by Mustafizur. Pakistan were bowled out in 30.4 overs.

The match marked a step in Nahid’s ODI career since his debut in 2024.

He had taken five wickets in his first five matches before taking five wickets in his sixth appearance.

Nahid is the second Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs after Mustafizur’s 5-75 during the 2019 World Cup.

