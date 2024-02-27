  • Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Bangladesh court steps in to save its wild elephants

The court’s decision suspends all licenses, preventing the capture of young Asian elephants for purposes such as begging, circuses, or street shows

Only 200 wild elephants left in Bangladesh, half of them are in captivity (Representative image: iStock)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Bangladesh’s critically endangered wild elephants have received legal protection from the High Court, which has issued an order banning the adoption of these elephants and safeguarding them from exploitation.

The court’s decision suspends all licenses, preventing the capture of young Asian elephants for purposes such as begging, circuses, or street shows.

With only around 200 Asian elephants remaining in Bangladesh, half of them living in captivity, the country has witnessed a significant decline in their numbers due to poaching and habitat loss.

Previously, the forestry department issued licenses allowing logging groups to capture and use young elephants for hauling logs, while others were exploited in circus performances, violating the terms of the licenses.

As logging and agriculture expand into elephant habitats in the northern and southeastern hills of the country, young elephants are often captured. The forestry department has historically granted licenses to logging groups, allowing them to use elephants for hauling tree trunks.

Additionally, circus groups have obtained licenses to adopt these captured animals.

Rakibul Haque Emil, head of the People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Foundation in Bangladesh, described the court order as a “landmark” decision. “In this name of training elephants, private licensees including circus parties brutally separate elephant calves from their mother, shackle them for months and then torture them to teach tricks,” he said.

Actor Jaya Ahsan, who initiated the legal case alongside PAW, expressed optimism that the court’s decision would put an end to the harsh training inflicted on these animals. Last year, the issue gained attention when a young elephant, used for begging on the streets, was killed by a train.

Elephants are often painted in bright colors and forced to perform tricks by their captors. In 2019, police rescued two emaciated elephants used for roadside begging. Animal rights activists said the suspension would end often brutal training — known as “hadani”.

The court order is seen as a crucial step in protecting the remaining Asian elephants in Bangladesh and preventing further exploitation and harm to these endangered animals. (With inputs from BBC)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Foreign criminals face deportation to ease prison overcrowding
Uncategorized
Tower Hamlets residents reject Scully’s ‘no-go’ area comment
INDIA
India unveils crew for historic ‘Gaganyaan’ mission
News
Abu Dhabi Hindu temple to open for public on March 1
News
British Airways supervisor on the run in India over visa racket: Report
US
Ramaswamy urges mass deportation to address illegal immigrant crisis
News
Nottingham stabbing: Families accuse police of ‘ongoing mismanagement’
News
Lahore crowd angered by a woman wearing print dress with Arabic words
News
Maryam Nawaz takes over as first-ever woman chief minister in Pakistan
News
I am a living proof that UK is not racist, says Sunak
News
Swords, headsets and Indian wedding for Zuckerberg’s Asia tour
News
Ramaswamy, Noem top straw polls to pick Trump’s running mate
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW