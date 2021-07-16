Website Logo
  • Friday, July 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 412,531
Total Cases 31,026,829
Today's Fatalities 542
Today's Cases 38,949
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 412,531
Total Cases 31,026,829
Today's Fatalities 542
Today's Cases 38,949

Entertainment

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor pays a heartfelt tribute to veteran actress Surekha Sikri

Avika Gor with Surekha Sikri (Photo credit: Shimmer Entertainment)

By: MohnishSingh

There is no denying the fact that Colors’ iconic show Balika Vadhu made Avika Gor a household name across India, but other talented actors on its impressive cast also contributed hugely to its incredible success during a time when every second show on television was all about saas-bahu and their unending kitchen politics.

Besides Gor’s Anandi Singh, one character that really stood out of the rest was the matriarchal disciplinarian Kalyani Devi Singh a.k.a Dadisaa, played by veteran actress Surekha Sikri. The three-time National Award-winning actress, who proved her acting mettle in films, television shows, and theatres, breathed her last today at the age of 75. She died of cardiac arrest.

Gor, who shared a warm bond with the actress, took to social media to pay her homage. Sharing a still from Balika Vadhu, she wrote, “I have some amazing memories with Surekhaji. Apart from being an incredible actress, she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her and that taught me to be grounded. I have always wanted to be like her… hardworking, grounded, kind. She has truly left us a legacy to follow. Dadisaa, I will always love you, my guardian angel.”

Sikri’s manager confirmed her death earlier today and shared that she had been unwell for several months, and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020. The actress was most recently seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of Netflix’s anthology film Ghost Stories (2020).

In her career, Sikri won three National Film Awards. For her role in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho (2018), she received her final National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Sikri.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! “Even though I could never say it out loud, I always wanted to be…
Entertainment
Bachchan Pandey to kick-start final schedule from July 17
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor resume filming Luv Ranjan’s next
Entertainment
Netflix begins production on second season of Masaba Masaba
Entertainment
Singer-composer Vardan Singh talks about his new single Kya Tera Roothna Zaroori Hai
NEWS
Memories of being in Dilip Kumar’s distant orbit for entire life
Entertainment
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releases a statement about the alleged rape case
Entertainment
Chatrapathi Hindi Remake: SS Rajamouli launches the Bollywood debut of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas
Entertainment
Toofaan movie review: Farhan Akhtar punches hard and saves this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s…
HEADLINE STORY
Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passes away
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut to enter digital space with the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor to star in Dharma Productions’ next; Kayoze Irani to direct
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive! “Even though I could never say it out loud,…
Bachchan Pandey to kick-start final schedule from July 17
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor resume filming Luv Ranjan’s next
Netflix begins production on second season of Masaba Masaba
Singer-composer Vardan Singh talks about his new single Kya Tera…
Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor pays a heartfelt tribute to…