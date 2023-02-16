Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Balika Vadhu fame Sonal Jha issues clarification after saying ‘Ekta Kapoor was making regressive content’

She said in her clarification that she did not mean to target or slam any show or producer like Ekta Kapoor.

Sonal Jha (Photo credit: Sonal Jha/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Television actress Sonal Jha, who is best remembered for her role in Balika Vadhu, recently said during an interview that Indian television shows that appear progressive are not always that. The actress, who has stopped doing daily soaps now, can be currently seen in Sudhir Mishra’s SonyLIV Original crime thriller Jehanabad – Of Love & War.

“TV is a wide medium and a lot of content is being made simultaneously. When Balika Vadhu was being made, Ekta Kapoor was also making her serials on kitchen politics and regressive content. So, I am sure good stories are still there but maximum stuff is just the same as what has been going on (all these years). If there is any change visible, it is too frivolous. There are times when I get calls offering me ‘a strong and progressive character’.”

She went on to share, “I feel that their agenda is not showing progressive content. They tell me, ‘This is the story, this is a progressive role. That is why I distanced myself from TV work, their agenda is different. They do not have a stand. Like the market does not have any stand, it will turn towards profit. All these companies are now talking about positive discussions around skin colour and body image but how much has actually changed? TV is a difficult medium to work with if you want to work with a particular ideology or something.”

However, the actress has issued a clarification over her recent remark, saying that she did not mean to target or slam any show or producer like Ekta Kapoor.

“The statement that I previously gave was completely misinterpreted and presented in an inappropriate manner. I was speaking within a broader context. I said that sometimes television content can be either regressive or progressive. I was not targeting any individual show or any producer like Ekta Kapoor. Obviously, I did not mean to target or slam anyone. All I really wanted to convey was about my TV journey and my choices. It was completely my personal interpretation of a range of roles but from a generic perspective. I clearly did not mean to offend anyone.”

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan: I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling
Entertainment
My Playlist with Jagtar
Entertainment
Actor Swara Bhasker announces wedding with politician Fahad Ahmad
Entertainment
Still making you yearn for more
TELEVISION
Simone Ashley talks about one aspect of filming Bridgerton that she absolutely hated
TELEVISION
Sandeep Modi says it was a huge responsibility to adapt The Night Manager for Indian…
Hollywood News
Lionsgate releases John Wick: Chapter 4 character posters
NEWS
‘Having a vision is one thing but to translate that into action and…
Entertainment
‘Imagine a company like YRF could not make him a star’: Aditya Chopra…
Entertainment
British singer Shama takes Bollywood fans back in time with 90s music show
Entertainment
Chronicles of a content creator
NEWS
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan debuts new clothing line M BY Mahira; fans call…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW