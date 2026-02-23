Baftas 2026: Robert Aramayo’s historic double as Jessie Buckley leads acting wins for 'Hamnet'

Highlights

Robert Aramayo wins best actor and rising star in historic double



Jessie Buckley named best actress for Hamnet





One Battle After Another leads the night with six awards



Strong results for Sinners and design sweep for Frankenstein





Acting prizes dominate the narrative

Robert Aramayo emerged as the standout winner, taking best actor for his portrayal of Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson in I Swear. The emotional British star said he “could not believe” the moment as he accepted the award, having earlier been named rising star — the first performer to win both in the same year. He triumphed over contenders including Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

Jessie Buckley was confirmed best actress for playing Agnes in Hamnet. Calling the win “nuts”, she dedicated the prize to women who shaped her career. The victory marks the first time an Irish performer has won the category.

Best film and major winners

Dark comedy thriller One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, dominated with six awards including best film and best director. Sean Penn collected best supporting actor, while the film also won editing, cinematography and adapted screenplay.

Horror success Sinners secured three prizes, including best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku, alongside original screenplay for Ryan Coogler and original score.

Craft and category highlights

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, starring Jacob Elordi, swept design categories with production design, costume, and hair and make-up.

Norwegian drama Sentimental Value won best film not in the English language. Documentary honours went to Mr Nobody Against Putin, while Indian title Boong took children’s and family film. Animated sequel Zootropolis 2 won best animated feature.

Royal presence and ceremony moments

Prince William attended as Bafta president, while Catherine Princess of Wales said watching Hamnet left her with “very puffy eyes”.

With One Battle After Another, I Swear and Sinners all posting multiple wins, the ceremony offered a clear snapshot of the awards race ahead of the Oscars in March.