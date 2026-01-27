Bafta 2026 nominations: 'One Battle After Another' in the lead, Manipuri film 'Boong' makes history

Highlights

One Battle After Another leads the Bafta 2026 nominations with 14 nods

Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme follow closely across major categories

Manipuri film Boong earns a nomination in Children’s and Family Film

Winners will be announced in London on 23 February

Nominations unveiled in London

The nominations for the Bafta Film Awards 2026 were announced on Monday during a live broadcast from Bafta195 Piccadilly in London. Actors Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson revealed the contenders, formally setting the tone for this year’s awards season.

The ceremony, which honours the standout films and performances of the past year, will take place at the Royal Festival Hall. Alongside the nominations, Bafta also released its longlists across all 25 categories.

One Battle After Another leads a crowded field

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as this year’s most-nominated film, securing 14 nods across categories including Best Film, Director, acting, technical and craft awards.

Close behind is Sinners with 13 nominations, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme each picked up 11. The spread reflects a year dominated by ambitious dramas and director-led projects that resonated with both critics and voters.

Recognition for regional cinema with Boong

Among the notable inclusions is Boong, a Manipuri-language film written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi. The film has been nominated in the Children’s and Family Film category, marking a significant moment for regional Indian cinema on the Bafta stage.

The category also includes Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2.

Strong competition in acting categories

The leading acting races feature a mix of established names and newer faces. Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Emma Stone (Bugonia) and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) are nominated for Leading Actress, while Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another) and Michael B Jordan (Sinners) are among the Leading Actor contenders.

Supporting categories are equally competitive, with nominations for Carey Mulligan, Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

Directors and British film in focus

The Director category brings together Yorgos Lanthimos, Chloé Zhao, Josh Safdie, Paul Thomas Anderson, Joachim Trier and Ryan Coogler, underlining the strong presence of filmmaker-driven cinema this year.

In Outstanding British Film, titles such as 28 Years Later, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Hamnet reflect the range of domestic productions recognised by Bafta.

Awards night ahead

With films like Frankenstein and Sentimental Value also performing strongly in technical categories, the 2026 Baftas are shaping up to be closely fought across the board.