‘Bad Altitude’ review: Aditi Mittal’s show climbs to great heights with unapologetic humour

Although many of these topics seemed unrelated to her Nepal adventure, the skilful comedian stitched them together into a seamless set.

Aditi Mittal

By: Asjad Nazir

INDIA’S first lady of stand-up comedy returned to London’s iconic Soho Theatre with her latest laughter-filled show.

The fearless comic shared her journey to the base camp of Mount Everest, recounting the experience in an entertaining way. From being a reluctant participant to tackling the rollercoaster trek, Mittal mixed in humorous moments from that long walk.

Her story included yaks, sherpas, a rescue helicopter, and snacks, yet she also veered off into diverse topics.

These ranged from Gujaratis and corporate events to sex, gay marriage, height issues, and body shape.

Although many of these topics seemed unrelated to her Nepal adventure, the skilful comedian stitched them together into a seamless set. This clearly delighted a cross-cultural audience. Her relatable observations about various situations only deepened that connection.

Mittal’s deeply expressive delivery brought raw emotion to the situations and characters she encountered. Her trademark razor-sharp observations about the world today added another layer to the performance.

She surprised the audience with unexpected jokes, including a few X-rated ones, which drew roars of laughter. These moments added an element of surprise to her set.

The Himalayan setting also gave the show a unique backdrop. By being absolutely fearless on stage, Mittal shed the constraints that many Indian stand-up comedians might feel bound by. This boldness offered audiences a distinct experience. Her ability to cross cultural barriers was evident, with non-Asian audience members equally enjoying the show.

This relatability could have led to more interaction with the audience, who clearly wanted to befriend Mittal and join her on a trek. However, this minor missed opportunity did not detract from Bad Altitude reaching great heights. It perfectly justified Mittal making a big deal out of not actually scaling Mount Everest.

