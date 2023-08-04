Website Logo
Babil Khan’s ‘Friday Night Plan’ to premiere on Netflix in September

Babil, who made his acting debut last year with the Netflix film Qala, said Friday Night Plan was a relatable subject for him.

By: Mohnish Singh

Excel Entertainment’s new film Friday Night Plan, starring Babil Khan, will arrive on Netflix on September 1, the streaming platform has announced.

Netflix India shared the premiere date of the film on its social media pages on Friday.

“Two unsupervised siblings in a room… they might have the most epic #FridayNightPlan! Arrives on 1st September, only on Netflix!” the post read.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Kassim Jagmagia, the movie is billed as an “unforgettable journey of love and laughter”.

“We at Excel Entertainment are ecstatic to unveil this heartwarming film to the world! It’s our first high school film and all the fun, mischief, and growing pains that come with it. It was exciting to work with the stellar cast, led by Babil Khan, and we hope that our labour of love reaches audiences far and wide with Netflix,” Akhtar and Sidhwani said in a joint statement.

Vatsal Neelakantan, who has previously worked on Excel’s projects such as Inside Edge and Mirzapur, has directed Friday Night Plan.

In the movie, Babil plays the nerdy older brother, and his character’s partner-in-crime is his mischievous younger brother, portrayed by Amrith Jayan.

“Having a younger brother in real life, this film feels so relatable to me. It’s a heartwarming journey that brings back fond memories of our own misadventures. This is my first outing with Excel Entertainment and also marks my second collaboration with Netflix after Qala, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this project,” the actor said.

Neelakanthan described the movie as “a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood, and self-discovery that speaks to all audiences.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said after Mismatched and Class, they are excited to bring Friday Night Plan for their young adult audiences.

“We are thrilled to bring together an exciting, fresh cast for this novel, a promising tale of two brothers which is sure to strike a chord with audiences as it celebrates the universal theme of sibling love and misadventures on a fateful Friday Night. Partnering with the masters of this genre, Excel Entertainment has been a true delight,” she said.

Friday Night Plan also features Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana, and Ninad Kama along with Juhi Chawla in a special appearance.

