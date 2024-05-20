  • Monday, May 20, 2024
‘Baahubali’ fame Sathyaraj to play Modi in upcoming biopic

The ator is yet to give his official confirmation on the upcoming biopic.

Sathyaraj as Katappa in Baahubali

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj is set to portray Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic, according to reports.

This announcement has sparked significant interest among film enthusiasts, as it will be the second biopic on the influential leader, following the 2019 biopic featuring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala wrote on X, “Veteran actor Sathyaraj to act as Narendra Modi in honourable PM Narendra Modi biopic.”

Sathyaraj, an actor revered in the Tamil film industry, has carved a niche for himself with his versatile performances across a career spanning over four decades. He is best known to international audiences for his portrayal of the wise and valiant Kattappa in the blockbuster Baahubali film franchise.

Sathyaraj is yet to give his official confirmation on the upcoming biopic.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Singapore Saloon. He is officially yet to sign his next film.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Maninder Buttar: ‘The Punjabi music industry is thriving’
Navin Kundra: ‘There’s nothing else like Frankie Goes To Bollywood’
Popular 1990s cinema pin-up Sonam Khan discusses her career and comeback

