B-lister Amber Heard bagging lead role in Aquaman shocked many A-listers, reveals an elite Hollywood member

The second installment of Aquaman is scheduled to release next year.

Amber Heard notching up the lead role in the 2018 DC blockbuster Aquaman reportedly surprised a number of Hollywood executives who could not believe she ‘hacked it as the worst actor’.

During an interview with Pop Topic, an elite member of Hollywood revealed, “A lot of us were actually pretty shocked when we found out that Amber Heard had been cast as Mera in the Aquaman movies — not because of the Johnny Depp situation but because she’s not a great actress. I would hesitate to even call her B-list.”

The source continued, “Being one of the leads in the film and only banking approximately USD2 million for the part, that just doesn’t seem right. A lot of us are starting to wonder whether she slept with James Wan and that’s how she secured this role, especially after seeing an intimate setting with him and Elon Musk. We know what kind of wild things the two of them got up to.”

“Anybody who is anybody in Hollywood has heard of Amber’s wild orgies and sadly that means Depp knew too. He knew and it was slowly killing him. He didn’t want to confront Heard, he just ran away, went on benders to try and kill his emotions and thoughts with drugs and alcohol,” the source added.

“As most big studios began distancing themselves from Amber Heard after the messy divorce simply because they didn’t want to upset Johnny Depp by hiring her,” the source said wondering how Heard manages to secure her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom following her loss in the defamation case.

