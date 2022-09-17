Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

B-lister Amber Heard bagging lead role in Aquaman shocked many A-listers, reveals an elite Hollywood member

The second installment of Aquaman is scheduled to release next year.

Amber Heard (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amber Heard notching up the lead role in the 2018 DC blockbuster Aquaman reportedly surprised a number of Hollywood executives who could not believe she ‘hacked it as the worst actor’.

During an interview with Pop Topic, an elite member of Hollywood revealed, “A lot of us were actually pretty shocked when we found out that Amber Heard had been cast as Mera in the Aquaman movies — not because of the Johnny Depp situation but because she’s not a great actress. I would hesitate to even call her B-list.”

The source continued, “Being one of the leads in the film and only banking approximately USD2 million for the part, that just doesn’t seem right. A lot of us are starting to wonder whether she slept with James Wan and that’s how she secured this role, especially after seeing an intimate setting with him and Elon Musk. We know what kind of wild things the two of them got up to.”

“Anybody who is anybody in Hollywood has heard of Amber’s wild orgies and sadly that means Depp knew too. He knew and it was slowly killing him. He didn’t want to confront Heard, he just ran away, went on benders to try and kill his emotions and thoughts with drugs and alcohol,” the source added.

“As most big studios began distancing themselves from Amber Heard after the messy divorce simply because they didn’t want to upset Johnny Depp by hiring her,” the source said wondering how Heard manages to secure her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom following her loss in the defamation case.

“A lot of us were actually pretty shocked when we found out that Amber Heard had been cast as Mera in the ‘Aquaman’ movies – not because of the Johnny Depp situation but because she’s not a great actress. I would hesitate to even call her b-list,” the source further told Pop Topic.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rana Daggubati unveils teaser of Kannada film Kabzaa, set to release pan-India in 7 languages
Hollywood News
Filming for Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 8 paused due to an unexpected invasion by…
Entertainment
R Balki recalls directing Chup
Hollywood News
Leonardo DiCaprio might feature in future season of ‘Squid Game’
Hollywood News
Keanu Reeves and Francis Lawrence to re-unite for Constantine 2
Hollywood News
‘There were moments when she came across credible’: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer on Amber Heard
Hollywood News
As Ben Affleck gears up for his return as Batman, George Clooney calls…
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli commences Oscar campaign for RRR, says ‘still trying to understand’ the…
Hollywood News
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s romance rumours upset Zayn Malik, hopes to reunite…
Music
Music Review – Posse Of Fireflies: A great blend of classical and contemporary…
Hollywood News
Matthew McConaughey’s soccer film ‘Dallas Sting; scrapped, read to know the reason
Entertainment
No way to repay what Shah Rukh Khan has done on ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rana Daggubati unveils teaser of Kannada film Kabzaa, set to…
B-lister Amber Heard bagging lead role in Aquaman shocked many…
Filming for Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 8 paused due…
R Balki recalls directing Chup
Double agent ‘involved’ in smuggling Shamima Begum into Syria may…
Cocaine and gambling addict, 28, strangled his girlfriend with dressing…