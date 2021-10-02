Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

CRICKET

Azeem Rafiq’s sister claims she feels ‘shunned’

Azeem Rafiq (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

OFF-SPINNER Azeem Rafiq’s sister is believed to have formally complained against the Yorkshire Cricket Board (YCB) where she is employed, claiming she felt “shunned”.

Amna Rafiq, 26, the clubs and community development manager at the YCB, is understood to have alleged that she was made to feel ostracised because of her brother’s claim of bullying and racism at the county.

However, the complaint lodged last weekend “is not thought to involve racism”, Mail Online reported.

Amna has been on sick leave since May.

Azeem, a former England Under-19 captain, had gone public last year, saying institutional racism pushed him to the “brink of suicide”, a claim that forced the club to order an independent inquiry.

It admitted that Azeem faced ‘racial harassment and bullying’ and tendered a formal apology to the off-spinner in August this year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
No time to experiment, Fleming says, as Chennai seal IPL playoffs berth
Sports
Ashwin hits back in ‘disgraceful’ run controversy at IPL
Sports
We have got rewards because we have been fearless: Kohli
HEADLINE STORY
IPL’s Delhi back Ashwin after Warne’s ‘disgraceful’ jibe
Sports
No family, no Ashes tour for England’s Buttler
Sports
Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful knee surgery
CRICKET
England cricketers would tour Pakistan, says Mushtaq Ahmed
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Sports
Moeen Ali: “I hope I’ve inspired the next generation of British Asian cricketers”
Sports
Inzamam-ul-Haq recovering from surgery after suffering heart attack
HEADLINE STORY
Moeen a huge loss to England Test side, says skipper Root
HEADLINE STORY
Australia’s Khawaja sees double standards in Pakistan pull-outs
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Azeem Rafiq’s sister claims she feels ‘shunned’
Banking tech chief Gulamhuseinwala resigns
Pakistan government in talks with militants for reconciliation: Imran Khan
US official calls for Pakistan action on militants
I got Covishield from India: UN General Assembly president
Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the Indian adaptation of British…