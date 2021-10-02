Azeem Rafiq’s sister claims she feels ‘shunned’

Azeem Rafiq (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

OFF-SPINNER Azeem Rafiq’s sister is believed to have formally complained against the Yorkshire Cricket Board (YCB) where she is employed, claiming she felt “shunned”.

Amna Rafiq, 26, the clubs and community development manager at the YCB, is understood to have alleged that she was made to feel ostracised because of her brother’s claim of bullying and racism at the county.

However, the complaint lodged last weekend “is not thought to involve racism”, Mail Online reported.

Amna has been on sick leave since May.

Azeem, a former England Under-19 captain, had gone public last year, saying institutional racism pushed him to the “brink of suicide”, a claim that forced the club to order an independent inquiry.

It admitted that Azeem faced ‘racial harassment and bullying’ and tendered a formal apology to the off-spinner in August this year.