Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam says advantage Pakistan ahead of India clash

The arch-rivals meet in Colombo on Sunday after their group match was abandoned due to rain

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN skipper Babar Azam said on Saturday (9) that his side will have an edge over India in their Asia Cup Super Four clash, with a bowling line-up ready to win matches and tournaments.

The arch-rivals meet again in Colombo on Sunday (10) after their group match was abandoned due to rain, which has played havoc with the 50-over tournament that is a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Pakistan won their opening match of the Super Four stage and a second win will further enhance their chances of making the final on September 17.

But rain in the Sri Lankan capital is expected to play spoilsport again in the match, for which a reserve day has been kept aside.

“You can say we have the edge as we have played back-to-back cricket here (in Sri Lanka) and in Pakistan,” Azam told reporters.

“It has been two-and-a-half months in Sri Lanka including the Test series, Lanka Premier League, Afghanistan series and now the Asia Cup.

“So you can say it will be advantage (for us).”

Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have stood out with 23 wickets between them and played a key role in the team’s performance so far.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick who leads the bowling, rattled India with his opening burst in the group match, taking the key wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Azam said the team believes their bowlers can win them titles.

“Proud to have the fast bowlers that we have. One of the best (in the world),” said Azam.

“Fast bowlers win you tournaments and matches and I have total belief (in) them. The line-up that we have including Naseem and Faheem (Ashraf) is the best lot that we have. They have the belief and how they bowl in partnerships.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Reserve day added to India v Pakistan clash
CRICKET
Sri Lanka survive Afghanistan scare to reach Super Four
CRICKET
India thrash Nepal to reach Super Fours
CRICKET
Bangladesh thump Afghanistan to keep Super Four hopes alive
CRICKET
India v Pakistan blockbuster ends in washout
Sports
India vs Pakistan: Cricketers bonhomie ease the edge
Sports
Pathirana helps Sri Lanka down Bangladesh
HEADLINE STORY
Azam says Pakistan ready for India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW