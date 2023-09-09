Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Ayan Mukerji marks first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’

The film was one of the major commercial successes for the Hindi film industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji (R) gesture during the promotion of their upcoming Hindi film Brahm?stra: Part One Shiva in Mumbai on August 6, 2022. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Saturday marked the first anniversary of his 2022 blockbuster Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the movie was the beginning of a big-budget fantasy adventure franchise and Mukerji has already announced two follow-ups that will be released in 2026 and 2027.

Mukerji took to Instagram and posted a video that included several popular action scenes from the movie. It ended with a message reading, Brahmastra Part Two and Three development in progress.”

“Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmastra! Thank you for all the creativity, all the hard work, and all the lessons in filmmaking, and in life! PS: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit!” the 40-year-old filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Brahmastra follows a deejay named Shiva (Kapoor), who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy also featured in the movie, produced by Star Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.

The film was one of the major commercial successes for the Hindi film industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marking the film’s first anniversary, Johar called Brahmastra a “labour of love”.

“Truly, one experience….one journey….one story that is told with the heart and soul. An army of people giving in their best to showcase nothing short of magic on the big screen. The power of love & light will continue to shine bright!!! #brahmastra,” the producer posted on Instagram.

In April this year, Mukerji had announced that the two sequels of “Brahmastra” will be “bigger and more ambitious than Part One” and he will be shooting them simultaneously.

Mukerji will return to the Brahmastra franchise after directing War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, for Yash Raj Films. The movie will be a part of YRF Spy Universe.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Karan Johar, Guneet Monga attend Toronto International Film Festival
Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of ‘The Vaccine War’
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar announces his next ‘Welcome To The Jungle’
Entertainment
Karan Johar calls SRK ‘Emperor’ post ‘Jawan’ release
Entertainment
Lalit Pandit, Daler Mehndi, Anees Bazmee wish Asha Bhosle on 90th birthday
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ emerges as Bollywood’s biggest opener
Entertainment
Kangana praises SRK for ‘Jawan’: Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and…
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle at 90: I faced difficulties but when I look back, it…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to fans: Love you for loving ‘Jawan’
Entertainment
“Always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work”: Ayushmann Khurrana
Entertainment
Karan Johar heads to Toronto for TIFF 2023
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap-starrer ‘Haddi’ premieres on ZEE5 Global
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW