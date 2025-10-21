Ayan Mukerji exits 'Dhoom 4' following creative rift, shifts gears to 'Brahmastra' sequel

Highlights:

Mukerji parts ways with YRF’s Dhoom 4 after reported creative disagreements.



Decision said to be amicable, with Aditya Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor supportive.



Director shifts focus to Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, expected to begin filming in 2026.



Filmmaker steps away from YRF’s action franchise

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has stepped away from Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) highly anticipated action project Dhoom 4, reportedly due to creative differences. According to Bollywood Hungama, Mukerji’s vision for the film did not align with the studio’s direction, prompting him to withdraw from the project.

Mukerji, who was in discussions to direct the next instalment of the hit franchise—expected to star Ranbir Kapoor—was said to have limited control over the script, which was reportedly written by Shridhar Raghavan. The director, best known for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra, was keen on shaping the film creatively rather than simply executing an existing plan.

A source quoted in the report said, “Ayan didn’t have much say in the screenplay and didn’t want to embark on another journey of just execution.”

Amicable parting after discussions with Aditya Chopra

Before stepping away, Mukerji is believed to have held several discussions with YRF head Aditya Chopra and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Both reportedly supported his decision, with insiders describing the split as “completely amicable.”

The director’s departure does not mark the end of Dhoom 4, as YRF plans to continue with the project under a new director. The studio may also reconsider casting options, despite earlier reports that Ranbir Kapoor had set aside dates for the film.

Focus returns to the Brahmastra universe

Following his exit from Dhoom 4, Mukerji has shifted attention back to his passion project—the Brahmastra series. The filmmaker is currently developing Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, the sequel to the 2022 fantasy epic.

The film, initially expected to begin production earlier, is now likely to go on floors in 2026. Sources suggest Mukerji intends to expand the Astraverse with more depth in storytelling, combining elements of mythology, drama, and spectacle.