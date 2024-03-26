Avantika Vandanapu: I can’t wait to be a part of Indian movies

The actress has garnered positive response for her performance in Prime Video’s Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Avantika Vandanapu (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu, who garnered positive response for her performance in Prime Video’s Big Girls Don’t Cry, says she cannot wait to be a part of Indian movies.

“It’s truly surreal to come full circle and return to India. From my roots as a child actor to now leading a Hindi series like Big Girls Don’t Cry, this homecoming feels like a dream come true.”

She said she grew up watching films of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. “Since my childhood, I have been watching Yash Chopra films like Chandni, Veer Zaara, DDLJ, Darr, etc., and fell in love with Indian cinema and developed that desire to work in Bollywood films. I love the colour, emotions, and cheerful Indian movies and cannot wait to be a part of them,” the actress, who has made her mark in several Hollywood projects, including Mean Girls, Spin, and Senior Years, among others, said.

Big Girls Don’t Cry is a coming-of-age school drama set against the backdrop of a fictionalised all-girls boarding school. It features Avantika as Leah Joseph, one of the lead characters.

The series is created by Nitya Mehra and directed by a team including Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani.

The women-led ensemble cast also features Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda.

Big Girls Don’t Cry is available to stream on Prime Video.