Five memorable India-Australia Test matches

The most intense battles between India and Australia have emerged since the introduction of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 1996-97 season.

The trophy is named after Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border, the first two players to surpass 10,000 Test runs. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

AUSTRALIA and India, who have been competing in Test cricket since 1947, renew their rivalry in Perth on Friday as they kick off a five-match series.

This marks the first five-match Test series between the teams since 1991-92.

The most intense battles between the two sides have emerged since the introduction of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 1996-97 season.

The trophy is named after Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border, the first two players to surpass 10,000 Test runs.

Here’s a look at five of the most memorable Tests between Australia and India:

Tendulkar dominates Warne

In 1998 at Chennai’s Chidambaram Stadium, Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne went head-to-head in one of their many classic duels. Warne initially had the upper hand, dismissing Tendulkar for four and claiming key middle-order wickets to restrict India to 257 in their first innings. Australia responded with 328, thanks to Ian Healy’s 90.

In the second innings, Tendulkar took charge on a spin-friendly surface, scoring an unbeaten 155 off 191 balls, dismantling Warne and Gavin Robertson. India declared, setting Australia a target of 348. The visitors collapsed to 168 all out, with Tendulkar earning the man-of-the-match award.

Laxman and Dravid’s stand at Eden Gardens

The 2001 Eden Gardens Test is celebrated as one of the greatest comebacks in cricket history. After Australia posted 445, with notable contributions from Matthew Hayden (97) and Steve Waugh (110), they bowled India out for 171 and enforced the follow-on.

VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) put up a remarkable 376-run partnership for the fifth wicket, taking India to 657-7 declared. Chasing 384, Australia were dismissed for 212, with Harbhajan Singh claiming six wickets to secure an improbable 171-run victory for India.

The ‘Monkeygate’ Test in Sydney

The 2008 Sydney Test, remembered for its controversies, saw Australia win by 122 runs in a thrilling finish. Part-time spinner Michael Clarke claimed three wickets in five balls, helping Australia to their 16th consecutive Test win.

The match became infamous for a racism allegation involving Harbhajan Singh, who was accused of racially abusing Andrew Symonds. Initially banned for three matches, Harbhajan’s penalty was reduced on appeal, easing tensions but leaving relations strained.

Bengaluru’s spin battle

In 2017, Australia led 1-0 going into the Bengaluru Test. Nathan Lyon’s 8-50 helped dismiss India for 189 in the first innings, giving Australia a chance to take control. However, Ravindra Jadeja’s 6-63 ensured the tourists held only an 87-run lead.

India’s Cheteshwar Pujara scored 92 in the second innings, setting Australia a target of 188. They fell short, bowled out for 112, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking six wickets. The game was overshadowed by Virat Kohli accusing Australia of seeking dressing room advice on DRS decisions.

India’s historic Gabba victory

In the 2020-21 series decider at Brisbane, Australia, unbeaten at the Gabba for 32 years, were favourites. They posted 369 in the first innings, and India responded with 336. Australia managed 294 in their second innings, leaving India a target of 328.

Shubman Gill’s 91 provided a strong start, but it was Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 89 that sealed a dramatic three-wicket victory on the final day, completing a series win for India against the odds.

(With inputs from AFP)