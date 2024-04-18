  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Austin: India-US fighter jet engine deal revolutionary

General Electric signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Aeronautics to make fighter jet engines

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 09, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE India-US deal to jointly produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force is revolutionary, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The landmark deal was announced last June during the historic official state visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to the US.

The General Electric signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Aeronautics to make fighter jet engines for the IAF.

Austin told the House Appropriations subcommittee that the US has a “great relationship” with India.

“We recently have enabled India to produce a jet weapon, a jet engine in India. And that’s kind of revolutionary. That will provide a great capability to them. We are also co-producing an armoured vehicle with India,” he said.

“So, all of these things, when you add them up, are probably more than we have seen happen in that region in a very, very long time,” Austin said.

He stated that all of this “promotes interoperability.”

“They all promote helping increase our ability to respond to a number of different things. Again, these are meaningful things that most of us are not aware of. We have made tremendous progress, and we will continue to do so,” he added.

Earlier in 2023, General Electric announced that it had inked an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly manufacture engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

Moreover, the Biden administration notified the US congress in February this year, of its intent to sell nearly $4 billion worth of arms, comprising mainly of the MQ 9 B Drones armed with Hellfire missiles.

The defence security cooperation agency, which is an agency within the US department of defence, said in a press release that the sale helps strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship.

It added that New Delhi continues to be an “important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.”

(Agencies)

Related Stories

INDIA
Ayodhya takes centre stage as Ram Navami festivities sweep India
News
India elections: Key leaders who are in fray in the first phase
News
India’s population estimated at 1.44 billion, 24 per cent under 14: UN report
News
Middle East crisis: India asks airlines to carry out risk assessment
News
Modi warns of ‘black money’ in politics after court scraps old system
News
India and UK aim to fast-track extradition requests
News
Everything you need to know about the monumental India elections
News
FBI offers £200,000 reward for info on Indian wanted for killing wife
News
No relief for Kejriwal, India’s top court issues notice to probe agency
News
Iran to allow Indian officials to meet crew of seized ship
INDIA
India relocates consulate staff due to escalating tensions in Myanmar
News
‘India ramped up China border infrastructure budget after Modi took office’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW